Major Highlights From AMVCA 2026

Each year, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) always deliver outstanding memories that get the fans talking and debating on social media. The award show is a spectacle for fashion and a celebration of African creativity in films and TV shows. Like the previous years, this year’s also had outstanding and memorable moments that stood out for us. These are some of our major highlights from the year’s AMVCA.

Records

For the first time in AMVCA’s history, Linda Ejiofor won both Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress categories. It was a major historic moment when Linda’s name was announced the second time. She won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Herd and Best Actress for her role in The Serpent’s Gift.

Two huge awards for @LindaEjiofor tonight. — Best Lead Actress. — Best Supporting Actress. So proud. pic.twitter.com/mx2wpIvE0Q — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 9, 2026

Listen to @LindaEjiofor‘s speech at the #AMVCA She won two awards tonight: Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress pic.twitter.com/aKbWCrHbFQ — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 9, 2026

Awards

What’s an awards show without talking about the awards? From major categories like Best Movie, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress and others to behind-the-scenes categories like Best Costume Design, Best Music Score, Best Sound and others, every nominee wants to win and take home the plaque. The 12th AMVCA delivered some surprise wins and set new records. From My Father’s Shadow winning most awards to Linda Ejiofor winning both the Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress, these are the winners from the 12 AMVCA.

Best Lead Actor – Uzor Arukwe.

Best Lead Actress – Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Best Supporting Actor – Bucci Franklin.

Best Supporting Actress – Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Best Movie – My Father’s Shadow.

Best Director – Akinola Davies Jr. for My Father’s Shadow.

Best Cinematography – Kabelo Thathe for To Kill A Monkey.

Best Costume Design – Valerie Okeke for Colours of Fire.

Best Editing – Daniel Anyiam for To Kill a Monkey.

Best Writing (Movie) – My Father’s Shadow.

Best Art Direction – Ajamolaya Bunmi for Colours of Fire.

Trailblazer Award – Uche Montana

Industry Merit Award – Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) – Lisabi: A Legend is Born.

Best Digital Content – Emmanuel Kanaga and Sophia Chisom for Creator Leave To Live.

Best Scripted M-Net Original – The Low Priest.

Best Indigenous M-Net Original – Inimba.

Best Unscripted M-Net Original – Nigerian Idol (Season 10).

Best Scripted Series – Inimba.

Best Documentary – Beyond Olympic Glory by Shedrack Salami.

Best Short Film – Hussaini by Orire Nwani and Josh Olaoluwa.

Best Makeup – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect).

“If you’re persistent, you’ll get this. If you’re consistent, you’ll keep it. If you’re grateful, you’ll attract more.” What a speech by Hakeem Effect👏🏽#AMVCA12 pic.twitter.com/OdL7iZt5pN — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 9, 2026

Music Performance

The AMVCA is an event all about movies and African cinema, but every year, Afrobeats artists grace the stage to light up the mood and energise the audience. This year was no exception. BNXN, Fave and Tiwa Savage delivered exceptional performances. BNXN opened the stage with his performance, while Fave and Tiwa Savage’s performances came at the interval before all finally closing out at the end.

Oh wow, @TiwaSavage’s voice will forever be beautiful😍 The queen performing live at the #AMVCA12 pic.twitter.com/BYlLf1X03h — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 9, 2026

What better way to start the biggest entertainment show than with a performance!@BNXN opening the stage with his exciting performance at the #AMVCA! pic.twitter.com/Tpt9saXCXr — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 9, 2026

Fashion

While the AMVCA is all about African cinema, fashion takes the centre stage. Every year, it almost seems like the awards show is a fashion show, while the awards are just a cherry on the cake. We couldn’t get enough of the style looks on the red carpet. Fashion is definitely a major highlight at this year’s AMVCA because Nigerian designers exhibited African excellence through the Nigerian celebrities.