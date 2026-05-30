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Adekunle Gold and Simi Step Out For a Celebratory Night In Lagos

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Adekunle Gold and Simi Step Out For a Celebratory Night In Lagos

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Adekunle Gold and Simi made an appearance together at the intimate dinner hosted by AG to celebrate his partnership with The Macallan.

Fresh off celebrating the arrival of their son, the couple, who are one of Nigerian entertainment’s most admired pairs, were an added highlight of the evening, arriving in coordinated looks that reflected their union and the understated elegance of the gathering. The evening was a celebration of a milestone attended by celebrities, friends, collaborators, and notable figures from the entertainment industry for Adekunle Gold, but their appearance together was a talking point at the event.

The exclusive dinner brought together guests including Bovi, Ugo Mozie, Kaylah Oniwo,  Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Teniola Aladese, Tomike Adeoye, Ladipoe, Shody, and other familiar faces for an evening centred on craftsmanship, excellence and intentional creativity. Attendees were treated to a curated experience featuring a live string quartet, guided whisky tasting and thoughtful conversations exploring artistry, legacy and the value of taking time to build something meaningful.

Speaking during the evening, Adekunle Gold reflected on the journey that led to the partnership, describing it as a natural alignment of values rooted in craftsmanship, patience and excellence. The celebration not only marked an important career milestone for the singer but also offered fans a glimpse of one of the couple’s notable public appearances following the arrival of their son.

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