Ten Ways to Be a Better Nigerian Citizen

We talk a lot about the Nigeria we want: better roads, cleaner cities, accountability, opportunities, and systems that actually work. But building that country does not only happen in government offices or during election season. It also happens in the small and seemingly insignificant decisions we make every day as citizens.

From saying no to bribes and keeping our environment clean to respecting one another, showing up with excellence, and staying engaged as citizens, the future we want is shaped by all of us. These are ten ways we can all be better Nigerian citizens.

Say no to bribes

Every naira you hand over is a vote for the system staying exactly as it is. We all know how it goes. The official tells you things will move faster if you can drop a little something. And sometimes it feels easier to just pay and get on with your day. But that money does not disappear. It funds the very system we all complain about.

The traffic officer, the immigration desk, and the government office are not toll gates. When we refuse and document and report, we make it harder for the next person to be shaken down. Nobody said it would be easy, but a Nigeria where bribes stop working is a Nigeria where public servants actually have to serve the public.

Let’s keep Nigeria clean

The beautiful country we want to live in starts with where we put our rubbish. That pure water sachet you toss out the window, the dustbin you empty into the gutter, the bag of trash left by the roadside: it all ends up blocking the drains that flood your street every rainy season.

If there is no bin nearby, hold your trash until you find one. It is a small inconvenience that makes a significant difference when enough of us do it. We talk about wanting a cleaner Nigeria. This is one of the simplest places to start.

Use a restroom

We have over 200 million people living in Nigeria. We cannot all be peeing by the roadside. Petrol stations have restrooms. Fast food spots have them. Shopping plazas have them. If you plan your stops with a little thought, you will almost always find one.

Public urination is one of those things that feels like a small thing individually but adds up to a very large and very avoidable problem collectively.

Play by the rules

The shortcut that works for you today creates the obstacle that blocks you tomorrow. Bypassing queues, falsifying records, using connections to skip processes: these feel like wins in the moment. But every time someone games the system, they make it a little more broken for everyone, including themselves.

The system that bends for you when you have the right contact will bend against you the moment someone with a bigger contact comes along. Building the Nigeria we want means following the rules that make it function, even when it is slower, even when it is frustrating.

Be honest online

Your platform is more powerful than you think. Use it well. Before you share that breaking news from a WhatsApp group, pause. Before you repost that outrage thread, check the source. Misinformation travels fast, and the damage it does is real, to real people and real communities.

Online, we often perform versions of ourselves: more successful, more certain, more present in places we are not. There is room for aspiration, but there is also value in being real. Nigeria needs honest voices. The internet already has enough noise. Be signal.

Hold your leaders accountable

Supporting a leader and scrutinising them are not opposites. Both are your civic duty. When the people we voted for do something wrong, saying so is not betrayal. It is exactly what democracy asks of us. Blind loyalty to a political figure is how bad governance survives for decades.

Read the budgets. Ask what happened to the roads that were promised. Show up at town halls. Follow up on the projects that were announced. You are a citizen, not a fan. The country belongs to you, and that comes with the responsibility of paying attention.

See Nigeria before you see your tribe

The bad roads, the power cuts, the flooding, none of it checks your ethnicity first. When we judge a candidate by their tribe before their track record, we hand power to people who do not deserve it and withhold it from people who do. We have been doing this for decades, and we have seen where it leads.

The problems we share as Nigerians, from infrastructure to education to security, do not respect ethnic lines. Neither should our solutions. We are richer for our diversity. Let’s stop letting it be used to divide us.

Bring excellence to your work

How you do your job is part of how you build this country. Every doctor who provides proper care, every teacher who prepares their lessons, every engineer who follows the spec, every civil servant who shows up and does the work, is helping build the country into a better place.

The circumstances are hard, we know. But excellence is not about waiting for the environment to be perfect. It is about deciding that your standard will not drop regardless. Nigeria has always had exceptional people. Be one of them.

Respect every faith

Nigeria is home to many beliefs. Your neighbour’s peace matters. The volume of your worship, the hours of your generator, the space you take up in shared communities: these things affect people who are also just trying to live.

Religious intolerance has never built a road, powered a hospital, or fed a child. What it has done is cost us lives and set communities against each other. Loving your faith deeply and respecting your neighbour’s faith are not in conflict. In fact, most traditions ask for both.

Vote, and keep watching

The election is not the end of your civic responsibility. It is the beginning.

Get your PVC. Show up on election day. Protect your vote and do not sell it. We have seen too many times what happens when we do not. But after the results come in, stay engaged. Track the promises. Read what is in the budget. Ask questions when projects stall, or money goes unaccounted for.

The country does not run itself between elections. Neither should your attention. The country belongs to us. Let’s get to work.

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Featured Image by Emmanuel Ikwuegbu for Pexels.