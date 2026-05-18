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"Ajosepo 2: The Gathering" Is Bringing Back the Chaos, Comedy & Family Drama We Loved in a Sequel

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“Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” Is Bringing Back the Chaos, Comedy & Family Drama We Loved in a Sequel

Kayode Kasum’s hit Nollywood comedy returns with Ajosepo 2: The Gathering, hitting Nigerian cinemas nationwide from May 28. Written by Ife Olujuyigbe, the highly anticipated sequel stars Toyin Abraham, Timini Egbuson, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Tomike Adeoye, following a brand-new family wedding filled with secrets and chaotic drama.
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A movie character still from Ajosepo 2: The Gathering showing actress Toyin Abraham in a vibrant magenta traditional outfit speaking expressively on a bed,

A glimpse of Toyin Abraham in the chaotic family dynamics of Kayode Kasum’s anticipated sequel, Ajosepo 2: The Gathering, hitting Nigerian cinemas nationwide from May 28.

If you really enjoyed “Ajosepo,” we are here to tell you some good news. The chaotic, laugh-out-loud world of the 2024 hit film is officially expanding with a brand-new sequel, and the stakes look even higher. If you remember all the family drama, buried secrets, and brilliant comedic timing that made the original movie a fan favourite, “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” is leaning heavily back into that signature energy. This time around, the narrative focuses on love, celebration, and the exact kind of dramatic storms that only a large Nigerian family can stir up during a major milestone.

Directed once again by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe alongside Feyifunmi Oginni, the sequel picks up two years after the wild, stressful eve of Dapo and Tani’s wedding. Instead of things cooling down, the families find themselves right back in the thick of it with another major celebration: the wedding of Jide, played by Timini Egbuson, and Mary, played by Bolaji Ogunmola. It is a brilliant setup for comedy, trapping the entire opinionated crew in an intimate, single setting where unresolved tension and new secrets are bound to spill over.

The ensemble cast features a massive lineup of returning favourites, including Toyin Abraham, Timini Egbuson, Bolaji Ogunmola, Mercy Aigbe, Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Ronke OshodiOke, Yemi Solade, Kamo State, and Kiitan Bukola. To add even more flavour to the mix, the legendary Odunlade Adekola joins the crew for this round. As we watch Dapo and Tani navigate early married life while the older generation struggles to drop their old habits, the story keeps its relatable core intact—proving that family always endures, no matter how messy things get.

“Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” is heading to cinemas nationwide from May 28, making it a major highlight for the upcoming box office line-up.

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