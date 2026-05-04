From Jollof Rice to Fried Yam: Ayra Starr’s Hilarious Cooking Moment You Need to See

In a session that can only be described as a beautiful kind of chaos, Ayra Starr recently joined Quenlin Blackwell for a high-energy episode of “Feeding Starving Celebrities,” and it’s an easy watch you don’t realise you’ve spent almost an hour on until it ends.

Spanning just over 55 minutes, the video captures the two navigating the kitchen with plenty of laughter, confusion, and very real attempts at Nigerian cooking.

The original plan was Jollof rice, but somewhere along the way, the Sabi Girl switched things up, steering the menu toward fried yam and eggs, a combo fans already know is her favourite. The pivot felt very on-brand, even as the process unfolded through a series of hilarious missteps that made everything even more entertaining.

Beyond the kitchen chaos, the episode also offers a more grounded look at Ayra Starr. She opens up about staying true to her creative identity as her sound continues to travel globally, and what it means to grow within an industry that never really slows down. It’s an unfiltered conversation that shows a different side of her, relaxed, honest, and fully in the moment.

Fans have since been in the comments for the banter, the chemistry, and that very relatable attempt at Nigerian staples. Between the laughs and the food, it’s a chaotic, feel-good watch people keep coming back to.

Watch below