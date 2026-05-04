Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine Movies & TV Music Scoop

From Jollof Rice to Fried Yam: Ayra Starr’s Hilarious Cooking Moment You Need to See

BN TV Sweet Spot

It’s Triplets for Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji! See Their Beautiful Reveal

BN TV Music

Mary J. Blige Owns the Spirit Tunnel in a Blazer Dress and Thigh-High Boots

BN TV Scoop

Teni Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in Her New “Zion” Video With Olamide

BN TV Music

Asake’s M$NEY Drops Soon! Here Are 5 Songs to Keep on Repeat Till Then

BN TV Cuisine

This Soft Vanilla Cake Recipe Is About to Upgrade Your Baking Plans

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Confirms A*POP Release Date With Cinematic Trailer

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Shares the Minimal Makeup Routine Perfect for Busy Mornings

BN TV Scoop Sports

Nigeria’s Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in a Historic WWE Breakthrough

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Alakada GenZ": Toyin Abraham, Teniola Aladese & Imisi Ayanwale Star in the New Sequel | Watch Trailer

BN TV

From Jollof Rice to Fried Yam: Ayra Starr’s Hilarious Cooking Moment You Need to See

Ayra Starr brings her best food, yam and eggs, to Quenlin Blackwell’s kitchen in a viral episode of “Feeding Starving Celebrities.” The 55-minute session features a candid look at the singer’s artistic growth and the comedic reality of her navigating a chaotic cooking session.
Avatar photo

Published

22 minutes ago

 on

Ayra Starr laughing in the kitchen with Quenlin Blackwell during their attempt to cook Jollof rice on the show Feeding Starving Celebrities.

Ayra Starr navigates the culinary “shambles” of Quenlin Blackwell’s kitchen, where a planned Jollof rice session eventually pivoted to a simpler Nigerian favourite. Photo Credit: Quenlin Blackwell/Instagram 

In a session that can only be described as a beautiful kind of chaos, Ayra Starr recently joined Quenlin Blackwell for a high-energy episode of “Feeding Starving Celebrities,” and it’s an easy watch you don’t realise you’ve spent almost an hour on until it ends.

Spanning just over 55 minutes, the video captures the two navigating the kitchen with plenty of laughter, confusion, and very real attempts at Nigerian cooking.

The original plan was Jollof rice, but somewhere along the way, the Sabi Girl switched things up, steering the menu toward fried yam and eggs, a combo fans already know is her favourite. The pivot felt very on-brand, even as the process unfolded through a series of hilarious missteps that made everything even more entertaining.

Ayra Starr and Quenlin Blackwell hugging and laughing after successfully preparing a meal of yam and eggs in May 2026.

Success at last as Ayra Starr prepares her best food, fried yam and eggs, marking the end of a high-energy 55-minute exchange on fame and artistic growth. Photo Credit: Quenlin Blackwell/Instagram 

Beyond the kitchen chaos, the episode also offers a more grounded look at Ayra Starr. She opens up about staying true to her creative identity as her sound continues to travel globally, and what it means to grow within an industry that never really slows down. It’s an unfiltered conversation that shows a different side of her, relaxed, honest, and fully in the moment.

Fans have since been in the comments for the banter, the chemistry, and that very relatable attempt at Nigerian staples. Between the laughs and the food, it’s a chaotic, feel-good watch people keep coming back to.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php