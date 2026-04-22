Dimma Umeh Shares the Minimal Makeup Routine Perfect for Busy Mornings

If getting ready each morning has started to feel like a full-time job, Dimma Umeh’s new tutorial arrives right on time.

In her latest video, she shares a minimal daily makeup routine created for rushed mornings and anyone who wants to look polished without spending an hour in front of the mirror. It is simple, practical, and easy to follow.

She also pays attention to sparse brows, showing how to shape and define them in a soft, natural way without making them look too heavy. The result feels fresh and balanced.

Overall, this routine is all about doing less while still looking put together. Think light, effortless makeup that works for everyday life.

If you have been looking for a faster way to get ready, Dimma may have just given you the answer.

Watch below