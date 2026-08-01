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Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah Finishes as Third Runner-Up at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland

Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah finished as Third Runner-Up at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland on 31 July, competing against 66 contestants from around the world.
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Gift Eno Ndah wearing a purple strapless corset top and draped tulle fabric in an official photoshoot portrait for Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026.

Gift Eno Ndah wearing a purple strapless corset top and draped tulle fabric in an official photoshoot portrait for Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

Nigeria has another reason to celebrate on the international pageant stage. Gift Eno Ndah, Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026, finished as Third Runner-Up at the 17th edition of Miss Supranational, held on 31 July 2026 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sącz, Poland, competing against 66 other contestants from around the world.

The Philippines’ Katrina Llegado was crowned Miss Supranational 2026, becoming only the second Filipina to win the title. France’s Eve Gilles finished as First Runner-Up, Brazil’s Lara Marina was named Second Runner-Up, and Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah placed Third Runner-Up, with Karolina Gorylova of the Czech Republic completing the Top 5 as Fourth Runner-Up.

Gift Eno Ndah wearing an orange embellished gown at Miss Supranational 2026 grand finale where she finished Third Runner-Up.

Gift Eno Ndah wearing an orange embellished gown at Miss Supranational 2026 grand finale where she finished Third Runner-Up. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

So who is Gift Eno Ndah? The Akwa Ibom State indigene grew up in Orile Iganmu, Lagos, and is a model, actress, and entrepreneur who champions the empowerment of young women through her Bloom Within project. She was crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria in August 2025 before heading to Poland to represent the country at the international competition in July 2026. Her background shaped her in ways that go beyond the stage. “Growing up in Orile Iganmu gave me a very real understanding of life, community and acceptance,” she has said, and that grounded perspective has been central to how she has carried herself throughout her reign.

Gift Eno Ndah wearing a tiara, official sash, and gold sequined dress as Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026.

Official portrait of Gift Eno Ndah crowned as Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026 wearing a gold tiara and official pageant sash. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

Her preparation for Poland was intense and deliberate. “It’s been amazing and it’s been very exciting. It’s been so many sleepless nights, and learning and unlearning, but I’m certain that my team and I, we are working together to ensure that we put Nigeria on the map,” she said ahead of the competition. “At this point, it’s beyond just the physical aspect; it is mental, emotional, and purposeful preparation as well.”

On what drew her to pageantry in the first place, she has been equally clear. “Beauty pageant has always been a dream. I have seen it transform the lives of other women, turn them into leaders that have made impact in our society today,” she said. Gift Eno Ndah went to Poland with exactly that conviction, and she came home with Nigeria firmly on the Miss Supranational map.

See more of her pageant looks:

Gift Eno Ndah wearing a red sequined suit and fringed hat for Supra Model of the Year competition at Miss Supranational 2026.

Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026 Gift Eno Ndah posing in a red sequined outfit during the Supra Model of the Year event in Poland. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

Gift Eno Ndah wearing a blue embellished sheer gown during Miss Supranational 2026 preliminary evening gown presentation.

Gift Eno Ndah representing Nigeria in a blue embellished evening gown with floor-length draping at the Miss Supranational 2026 preliminary show. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

Gift Eno Ndah wearing a white lace swimsuit and sarong for Miss Supranational 2026 preliminary swimsuit round.

Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026 Gift Eno Ndah posing in a white lace bikini set during the preliminary swimsuit competition in Nowy Sącz, Poland. Photo Credit: Gift Eno Ndah/Instagram 

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