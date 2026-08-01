Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah Finishes as Third Runner-Up at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland

Nigeria has another reason to celebrate on the international pageant stage. Gift Eno Ndah, Miss Supranational Nigeria 2026, finished as Third Runner-Up at the 17th edition of Miss Supranational, held on 31 July 2026 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sącz, Poland, competing against 66 other contestants from around the world.

The Philippines’ Katrina Llegado was crowned Miss Supranational 2026, becoming only the second Filipina to win the title. France’s Eve Gilles finished as First Runner-Up, Brazil’s Lara Marina was named Second Runner-Up, and Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah placed Third Runner-Up, with Karolina Gorylova of the Czech Republic completing the Top 5 as Fourth Runner-Up.

So who is Gift Eno Ndah? The Akwa Ibom State indigene grew up in Orile Iganmu, Lagos, and is a model, actress, and entrepreneur who champions the empowerment of young women through her Bloom Within project. She was crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria in August 2025 before heading to Poland to represent the country at the international competition in July 2026. Her background shaped her in ways that go beyond the stage. “Growing up in Orile Iganmu gave me a very real understanding of life, community and acceptance,” she has said, and that grounded perspective has been central to how she has carried herself throughout her reign.

Her preparation for Poland was intense and deliberate. “It’s been amazing and it’s been very exciting. It’s been so many sleepless nights, and learning and unlearning, but I’m certain that my team and I, we are working together to ensure that we put Nigeria on the map,” she said ahead of the competition. “At this point, it’s beyond just the physical aspect; it is mental, emotional, and purposeful preparation as well.”

On what drew her to pageantry in the first place, she has been equally clear. “Beauty pageant has always been a dream. I have seen it transform the lives of other women, turn them into leaders that have made impact in our society today,” she said. Gift Eno Ndah went to Poland with exactly that conviction, and she came home with Nigeria firmly on the Miss Supranational map.

See more of her pageant looks: