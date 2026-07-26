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Meet Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio, the 19-Year-Old Representing Kole at Miss Universe Uganda 2026

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Meet Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio, the 19-Year-Old Representing Kole at Miss Universe Uganda 2026

19-year-old model Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio is taking the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 stage by storm, representing Kole District with striking runway fashion, traditional style, and show-stopping grace.
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Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio wearing the official Miss Universe Kole 2026 sash with a white floor-length gown and patterned off-shoulder bodice.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio poses wearing her Miss Universe Kole 2026 sash, representing Kole District in Northern Uganda’s Lango Region. Photo Credit: Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio/Instagram

If you have been on African social media recently and seen a graceful young woman with a striking low natural haircut going viral in the context of a pageant, that is Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio—and she has not even won yet.

The 19-year-old from Kole District in Northern Uganda is one of the top 15 finalists in the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 competition, and the attention around her ahead of the Grand Finale has been building steadily across the continent.

So who exactly is Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio?

Before pageantry entered the picture, she was a valedictorian, finishing top of her class in secondary school with her sights firmly set on studying biomedical engineering. “Life has very many curveballs,” she says, “and you just have to embrace them.” What drew her to Miss Universe Uganda was not the glitz, but the advocacy platform. The moment she read that Miss Universe had a development and advocacy programme, she knew she had to be there.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio wearing a strapless black velvet evening gown featuring sheer heart-shaped cut-outs with red beadwork and a red faux-fur wrap during the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Top 15 unveiling.

Miss Universe Kole 2026 Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio models a black velvet dress accented with sheer red-beaded heart cut-outs and a red faux-fur wrap for the official Top 15 reveal on the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 runway. Photo Credit: Miss Universe Uganda/Instagram

Her advocacy centres on intentional mentorship for young people, particularly girls. “I believe every young person deserves guidance, encouragement, and opportunities to discover their purpose, regardless of their background or circumstances,” she has said.

That conviction comes from a deeply personal place. Between the ages of 10 and 13, Kimberly endured severe bullying that made her dread going to school. She chose not to tell her parents at the time, fearing it would only make things worse. “Regardless of what you have had to endure, you still have the choice to be a better person and still choose to make an impact,” she shared.

When she made the top 15 finalists, Kimberly shared a powerful statement that gave a clear picture of what she is carrying into this competition:

The woman I aspire to become is one whose impact extends far beyond the stage. As I continue this incredible journey with Miss Universe Uganda, I am reminded that true representation is about making space for others to dream. I aspire to be a reflection of hope for every Ugandan girl, to show her that her voice deserves to be heard, her beauty deserves to be celebrated, and her ambitions deserve to be limitless… For every Ugandan girl with a dream: this journey is for you. We belong. We are worthy. And our time is now.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio wearing a black strapless sequined gown with a high leg slit and matching black lace fascinator at Miss Universe Uganda 2026.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio showcases a strapless black sequin dress with a high slit and lace fascinator during the official Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Sashing Ceremony. Photo Credit: Miss Universe Ugnada/Instagram

Away from the competition, Kimberly is, by her own description, refreshingly normal. She is a self-confessed Pepsi addict who started creating content at the beginning of 2026 to show people that you can still pursue what you want regardless of instability or confusion. She describes herself as an introvert who has been pushing herself beyond her comfort zone, and her goal is straightforward: “I want to be remembered as the young, vibrant person that made everyone feel seen.”

The Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Grand Finale takes place on 1 August 2026 at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, organised by Joram Model Management. Marking Uganda’s debut on the global Miss Universe stage, the winner will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico later this year.

Representing Kole District in Northern Uganda’s Lango Region under the theme Beyond the Crown, Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio is undeniably one to watch on 1 August.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio models a silver metallic halo headpiece, sculpted corset, and sheer embellished skirt during the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Super Model Challenge.

Miss Universe Uganda 2026 finalist Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio showcases a silver avant-garde metallic corset dress and matching halo headpiece on the runway. Photo Credit: Miss Universe Uganda/Instagram

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio wearing a terracotta suede bodice adorned with raffia fringe trim, cowrie shell embroidery, cowrie necklace, and gold tassel earrings during the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 traditional wear showcase.

Miss Universe Kole 2026 Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio presents a traditional cultural outfit featuring raffia fringe, cowrie shell embellishments, and gold tassel earrings on the Miss Universe Uganda 2026 runway. Photo Credit: Miss Universe Uganda/Instagram

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio in a taupe woven fringe dress with a crocodile-embossed tote at the Jinja Super Model Challenge, beside a red puff-sleeve striped blouse with a sequined skirt at the Kai’s Divo Collection runway.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio showcases a taupe woven fringe dress during the Miss Universe Uganda Super Model Challenge in Jinja and a red structured traditional blouse for the Kai’s Divo Collection showcase. Photo Credit: Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio/Instagram

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