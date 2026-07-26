Meet Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio, the 19-Year-Old Representing Kole at Miss Universe Uganda 2026

If you have been on African social media recently and seen a graceful young woman with a striking low natural haircut going viral in the context of a pageant, that is Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio—and she has not even won yet.

The 19-year-old from Kole District in Northern Uganda is one of the top 15 finalists in the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 competition, and the attention around her ahead of the Grand Finale has been building steadily across the continent.

So who exactly is Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio?

Before pageantry entered the picture, she was a valedictorian, finishing top of her class in secondary school with her sights firmly set on studying biomedical engineering. “Life has very many curveballs,” she says, “and you just have to embrace them.” What drew her to Miss Universe Uganda was not the glitz, but the advocacy platform. The moment she read that Miss Universe had a development and advocacy programme, she knew she had to be there.

Her advocacy centres on intentional mentorship for young people, particularly girls. “I believe every young person deserves guidance, encouragement, and opportunities to discover their purpose, regardless of their background or circumstances,” she has said.

That conviction comes from a deeply personal place. Between the ages of 10 and 13, Kimberly endured severe bullying that made her dread going to school. She chose not to tell her parents at the time, fearing it would only make things worse. “Regardless of what you have had to endure, you still have the choice to be a better person and still choose to make an impact,” she shared.

When she made the top 15 finalists, Kimberly shared a powerful statement that gave a clear picture of what she is carrying into this competition:

The woman I aspire to become is one whose impact extends far beyond the stage. As I continue this incredible journey with Miss Universe Uganda, I am reminded that true representation is about making space for others to dream. I aspire to be a reflection of hope for every Ugandan girl, to show her that her voice deserves to be heard, her beauty deserves to be celebrated, and her ambitions deserve to be limitless… For every Ugandan girl with a dream: this journey is for you. We belong. We are worthy. And our time is now.

Away from the competition, Kimberly is, by her own description, refreshingly normal. She is a self-confessed Pepsi addict who started creating content at the beginning of 2026 to show people that you can still pursue what you want regardless of instability or confusion. She describes herself as an introvert who has been pushing herself beyond her comfort zone, and her goal is straightforward: “I want to be remembered as the young, vibrant person that made everyone feel seen.”

The Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Grand Finale takes place on 1 August 2026 at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, organised by Joram Model Management. Marking Uganda’s debut on the global Miss Universe stage, the winner will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico later this year.

Representing Kole District in Northern Uganda’s Lango Region under the theme Beyond the Crown, Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio is undeniably one to watch on 1 August.