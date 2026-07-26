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David Jonsson Is the New Black Panther! Meet the Actor Playing T'Challa's Son in Black Panther 3

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David Jonsson Is the New Black Panther! Meet the Actor Playing T’Challa’s Son in Black Panther 3

British actor David Jonsson, who has Nigerian and Sierra Leonean roots, is set to star as adult Prince T’Challa II in Marvel’s Black Panther 3, set to premiere on 15 December 2028. The 32-year-old rising star will carry forward the Wakandan legacy under director Ryan Coogler.
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David Jonsson holding a microphone and smiling on stage in a dark grey graphic t-shirt and silver bracelet during the Black Panther 3 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

British actor David Jonsson speaks to the audience at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 after Marvel Studios confirmed his role as the grown-up Prince T’Challa II in Black Panther 3. Photo Credit: Davido Jonsson/Instagram 

We are not crying, you are! There’s a new Black Panther and his name is David Jonsson.

Marvel Studios made the reveal on 25 July 2026 during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming that the British actor will star in Black Panther 3. Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige invited Jonsson onto the stage alongside franchise regulars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. Jonsson will play Prince T’Challa II, also known as Toussaint, the son of the late King T’Challa  (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia.

First introduced as a child at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, the character’s storyline will follow his transition into adulthood as he steps forward to claim his heritage in a coming-of-age narrative. Scheduled to premiere in cinemas on 15 December 2028, the film will be directed by Coogler.

British actor David Jonsson embracing director Ryan Coogler on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 following his announcement as Prince T'Challa II in Black Panther 3.

David Jonsson hugs director Ryan Coogler on the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 after being revealed as Prince T’Challa II for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 3. Photo Credit: Davido Jonsson/Instagram 

Born in London, England, the 32-year-old actor has a diverse Creole heritage with Nigerian, Sierra Leonean, Caribbean, and Swedish roots. Jonsson grew up in East London and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before making his screen debut. He earned early acclaim playing Gus Sackey in the BBC and HBO series Industry, followed by a leading role as Dom in the 2023 romantic comedy Rye Lane. He later starred as the synthetic android Andy in the 2024 sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus and played Peter McVries in the 2025 adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Long Walk. His performance in the 2025 prison drama Wasteman earned him further critical distinction, including a BAFTA Rising Star win.

By stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the successor to Chadwick Boseman’s legendary character, Jonsson assumes leadership of one of cinema’s most celebrated global franchises, continuing a legacy that began with the 2018 groundbreaking original film.

David Jonsson crossing his arms over his chest in the Wakanda Forever salute while holding a microphone on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

David Jonsson performs the Wakanda Forever salute on stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 following his official casting as the new Black Panther in Black Panther 3. Photo Credit: Marvel Studios/Instagram 

The announcement triggered immediate reaction across social media platforms, with viewers reacting to his casting:

“You can feel the genuine emotion from David. It comes through the screen. Which is why we’re all crying watching this.”

“I’m already crying. Chadwick would be so proud of him to carry on this legacy”

“The son of T’Challa, you are welcome David!”

“He looked absolutely honored to be there and be announced as the role. I’ve heard great things about him and I can’t wait!”

“Good choice! I like him a lot”

“If you’ve seen his previous work, you know his acting is gonna be PASSIONATE in this role. 10/10 casting.”

“I don’t want to sound weird, but, you have Chadwick’s humble grace and gentle Aura. You just absolutely fit into the story like a perfect puzzle piece already and it’s making me misty. Looking forward immensely to Black Panther III!”

 

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