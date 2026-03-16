Oscars: Why Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan Keep Making Great Films

Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners was one of the bestselling films in 2025. It became an instant classic not only because it has Michael B. Jordan playing a twin character, but also because the film is made with the intention of brilliance. Many box elements score up what makes a good film; Sinners ticks all of them. Ryan took his time to write a film that he would like to see often, employs his favourite actor, Michael, as the lead actor, and directed the film to a point where it became a fine piece of art he was comfortable sharing with the world. The world received it well. It received a record-breaking 16 nominations and won four Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026. It won for Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Best Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). It has won numerous other awards.

A film can only be produced through collaboration. A film needs a director, an actor, a scriptwriter, a cinematographer, a sound engineer and others to become a film. What Ryan Coogler is to Michael B. Jordan in collaboration is what Spike Lee is to Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson. A director always has that versatile actor who is talented enough to bring any character to life. Michael does that for Ryan all the time. Sinners was Ryan and Michael’s fifth film collaboration, and every time they work together, they produce a film that is not only artistically brilliant but also socially relevant.

Ryan’s directorial and feature-length debut was Fruitvale Station (2013), which told the story of the last 24 hours of the life of Oscar Grant, who was shot to death by a police officer at Oakland’s Fruitvale Station on January 1, 2009. The film was widely accepted and garnered positive reviews across the world. It was the film that properly introduced Ryan Coogler’s artistry to Hollywood after making many short films. Michael Jordan played Oscar Grant in the film, and it was also the film that introduced the brilliance of Michael Jordan to the world, despite previously starring in many sitcoms.

Ever since, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have collaborated (as director-actor) on four other films, including Sinners, which earned Michael his first Oscar win. It feels like a full-circle moment.

Collaboration is a practical necessity and the heartbeat of filmmaking. A director may imagine a world, but it takes actors, writers, cinematographers, editors, composers and dozens of other professionals to bring that world to life. When that collaboration becomes consistent, when the same creative minds return to work together again and again, it often produces more than a successful film. It produces that trust and understanding.

That is what the partnership between Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan represents. Over the years, the director and actor have built a creative rhythm where one understands the instincts of the other. Coogler writes characters that demand emotional honesty, and Jordan performs them with a vulnerability and intensity that make the stories believable.

When Sinners arrived, and earned Jordan his first Academy Award, it felt like the natural result of a partnership that had been growing for over a decade. Their collaboration reminds us that great collaborations in cinema are needed. Although they rarely happen overnight because they are built through years of shared work, experimentation, risk-taking, and mutual respect, they are needed for the sake of the art and the film industry.

So far, the collaboration between Coogler and Jordan has produced five films:

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Creed (2015)

Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Sinners (2025)

What a duo, those two.