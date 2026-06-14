The New York Knicks Are NBA Champions for the First Time Since 1973!

After 53 years of waiting, New York finally has its championship! The New York Knicks are NBA champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday night to claim the franchise’s first title since 1973. It is a historic moment that the city of New York will be celebrating for a very long time.

It was not a straightforward night in San Antonio. The Spurs took an early 16-point lead in the first quarter, threatening to force a Game 6. But these Knicks, who made a habit of coming back from impossible positions throughout this postseason, kept their composure, chipped away at the deficit, and refused to let the Larry O’Brien trophy slip away. At the center of it all was Jalen Brunson, who delivered a legacy-defining 45-point performance to close the series. It was a legendary night that will be spoken about in New York for generations, capped off by Brunson being named Finals MVP—an honour nobody who watched this series will argue with.

The road to the title was nothing short of remarkable, defined by shattered records and historic resilience:

The Win Streak: The Knicks entered the Finals on a roaring 11-game postseason win streak , fuelled by consecutive sweeps of both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Travel Feat: They took absolute control early by winning the first two games on the road in San Antonio.

The Garden Pivot: After dropping Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, the arena’s first Finals game since 1999 , the team found itself tested.

The Historic Turnaround: Game 4 provided the turning point when the Knicks staged the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, roaring back from a 27-point halftime deficit to secure a thrilling 107-106 victory and a 3-1 series stranglehold.

The Spurs, led by 7-foot-4 generational talent Victor Wembanyama in his very first postseason, showed real fight throughout. But this series belonged to New York from the moment the Knicks refused to fold in Game 4.

For Nigerian and African basketball fans, there is an added layer to this championship celebration. Knicks forward OG Anunoby, born in London to Nigerian parents, was an essential anchor throughout this postseason run. His defensive presence and clutch heroics in Game 4 pushed him firmly into the Finals conversation and solidified his status as a fan favourite across the continent.

The New York Knicks are the 2026 NBA champions. For a franchise and a fan base that has carried the weight of a five-decade drought, a golden night in Texas made every single bit of the wait worthwhile.