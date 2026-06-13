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Tyla & Future Shut Down SoFi Stadium With "Game Time" and Stunning Outfits at World Cup 2026

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Tyla & Future Shut Down SoFi Stadium With “Game Time” and Stunning Outfits at World Cup 2026

South African singer Tyla and American rapper Future performed “Game Time” from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the United States vs Paraguay match. Tyla wore a cobalt blue velvet trousers and cropped top, while Future opted for a red and silver sequinned varsity jacket and wide-leg black trousers.
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Tyla and Future performing their official song Game Time together on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

Tyla and Future performing their official song Game Time together on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

If you thought the opening festivities in Mexico City with Burna Boy and Shakira were massive, wait until you hear about what went down at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. South African superstar Tyla and American rapper Future completely took over the pitch just minutes before the United States vs Paraguay match to perform “Game Time,” their official track from the tournament’s album. The song fit a global football crowd perfectly, pairing Future’s melodic rap with Tyla’s smooth vocals over a heavy, driving rhythm that got the stadium moving.

On the style front, the duo leaned into a sporty, high-fashion aesthetic that completely matched the athletic setting. Tyla opted for a cropped, short-sleeved top featuring a white bodice and vibrant blue raglan sleeves dotted with white stars, paired with ultra-baggy, low-rise cobalt blue velvet trousers that pooled over a pair of clean white flats. Her hair was styled into voluminous, loose curls pinned up in a high half-up look, completely complementing her casual, midriff-baring silhouette.

Tyla singing on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony flanked by background dancers in gold and black tracksuits.

Tyla singing on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony flanked by background dancers in gold and black tracksuits. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

Future balanced the colour story with a bold red and silver sequinned varsity jacket, finished with classic ribbed stripe detailing. He kept the rest of the look simple, layering it over a plain top and pairing it with wide-leg black trousers and clean white trainers.

Future performing on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

Future performing on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

That same sense of coordination carried through the rest of the performance. The background dancers were dressed in matching gold and black graphic tracksuits, which helped ground the entire visual on the pitch and kept the focus tightly on the movement and staging.

From the synchronised choreography to the coordinated wardrobe, everything worked together to set the tone for the match ahead.

Have you been keeping up with the matches this week, or are you just here for the stadium style? Personally, we are here for both.

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