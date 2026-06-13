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Dede Ashiogwu Turned Up to the BBNaija Season 10 Reunion in Denim Like You've Never Seen Before

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Dede Ashiogwu Turned Up to the BBNaija Season 10 Reunion in Denim Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Dede Ashiogwu brought one of the best fashion moments to the BBNaija Season 10 reunion in a three-piece custom denim and lace look — complete with a floor-length oversized trench coat, a maxi skirt with a puddling train, and a lace bralette.
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Dede Ashiogwu wrapping a voluminous custom denim trench coat around her silhouette at the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

Dede Ashiogwu wrapping a voluminous custom denim trench coat around her silhouette at the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

The BBNaija Season 10 reunion has given us plenty to talk about already, but for a moment, can we leave the conversations aside and focus on Dede Ashiogwu‘s outfit? Because this is one of those looks that makes you stop scrolling immediately.

At first glance, you see denim. Then you look again and realise there is a lot more happening here. The three-piece custom outfit is crafted from heavy denim treated in shades of slate blue-grey, with soft sand-and-gold bleaching running through the fabric. And just when you think you’ve figured it out, the lace comes in. Beige floral lace is appliquéd across all three pieces, creating a contrast that feels unexpected but works beautifully.

The bralette sets the tone, with its structured triangle shape fully covered in floral lace. From there, the eye moves down to the high-waisted maxi skirt, which follows the body’s shape before extending into a gentle train at the hem. Matching lace panels run along the sides, connecting the pieces together and giving the entire look a sense of continuity.

Dede Ashiogwu's BBNaija Season 10 reunion glam featuring a razor-sharp black bob, denim choker, and detailed floral lace on her bralette.

Dede Ashiogwu’s BBNaija Season 10 reunion glam featuring a razor-sharp black bob, denim choker, and detailed floral lace on her bralette.

Then comes the trench coat, and it changes the scale of everything. Floor-length and oversized, it features dropped shoulders, an exaggerated lapel, wide cuffs with black button detailing, and a sweeping train of its own. Worn open, it frames the outfit beneath. Wrapped around the body, it creates a completely different silhouette.

The styling keeps pace with the outfit without competing with it. A chunky denim choker with metallic hardware sits at the neck, while a sharp middle-parted bob, bronzed skin, and a glossy brown lip complete the look.

Don’t you just love how Dede Ashiogwu is making denim feel this interesting again? From the lace details to the layering and structure, it keeps shifting in ways that make you look twice without overcomplicating anything.

Dede Ashiogwu wrapping a voluminous custom denim trench coat around her silhouette at the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

Dede Ashiogwu wrapping a voluminous custom denim trench coat around her silhouette at the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

Dede Ashiogwu in an avant-garde custom denim bralette, maxi skirt, and oversized trench coat for the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

Dede Ashiogwu in an avant-garde custom denim bralette, maxi skirt, and oversized trench coat for the BBNaija Season 10 reunion.

 

Photo Credit: Dede Ashiogwu/Instagram

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