See Photos of Rema Performing “Goals” With Lisa & Anitta at the FIFA World Cup

Have you watched Rema‘s World Cup performance yet? And be honest, how many times have you replayed it already?

Just a day after Burna Boy and Shakira got the tournament celebrations underway in Mexico City, it was Rema’s turn to step onto one of football’s biggest stages. The Nigerian superstar joined BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Brazilian singer Anitta at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first-ever live performance of “Goals,” their collaboration from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

The performance brought together three artists from different corners of the world, with Lisa opening the track, Anitta following with her verse, and Rema taking over the final stretch with the Afrobeats-infused rap section that had fans singing right along. As the song moved from one artist to the next, the crowd stayed fully locked in, making it one of the standout musical moments ahead of the United States vs Paraguay match.

Of course, we also need to talk about the fit.

Rema stepped onto the pitch in an all-white look made up of a loose hooded jacket layered over a ribbed vest and wide-leg trousers. He finished it off with a crystal-covered angel pendant, a luxury watch, futuristic sunglasses detailed with crystal fringes, and a white head wrap tucked neatly beneath the hood. The styling tied in neatly with the coordinated white looks worn by Lisa and Anitta, giving the performance a unified visual identity without making anyone look exactly the same.

For Nigerian music fans, it was another reminder of just how far Afrobeats continues to travel. Within the space of two days, both Burna Boy and Rema found themselves performing at World Cup events, placing Nigerian music right at the centre of one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet.

After the performance, Rema shared photos from the night on social media with a simple caption: “Momma hope you proud 🤍🇳🇬”

See more photos from the performance and watch the full moment below.

Photo Credit: Rema/Instagram