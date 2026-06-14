Connect with us

Music Scoop Sports Style

See Photos of Rema Performing "Goals" With Lisa & Anitta at the FIFA World Cup

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Tyla & Future Shut Down SoFi Stadium With "Game Time" and Stunning Outfits at World Cup 2026

BN TV Movies Music

Ayra Starr Steps Into a Surreal New World in Her "Tornado" Video | Watch

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Begins Her Starr Girl Era With Tornado | Listen

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Watch Shakira & Burna Boy Perform "Dai Dai" at FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

BN TV Music

Mr P’s “I Can’t Look Away” Video Is All About Those Dance Moves

BN TV Music

Falz Drops "Omoge" Music Video Featuring a Special Appearance by Sir Shina Peters

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr's NPR Tiny Desk Debut Was Worth Every Bit of the Wait

BN TV Music Scoop

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Fly Nigeria's Flag on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

Inspired Music Scoop

5 Things to Know About Uganda's Ghetto Kids Ahead of Their 2026 World Cup Final Performance

Music

See Photos of Rema Performing “Goals” With Lisa & Anitta at the FIFA World Cup

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema debuted a striking monochromatic white look as he joined K-pop icon Lisa of BLACKPINK and Brazilian singer Anitta at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the live performance of their collaborative single, “Goals”, during the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

Rema stands on the outdoor stage holding a microphone, wearing his signature white hooded jacket, custom diamond eyewear, and rings.

Rema stands on the outdoor stage holding a microphone, wearing his signature white hooded jacket, custom diamond eyewear, and rings.

Have you watched Rema‘s World Cup performance yet? And be honest, how many times have you replayed it already?

Just a day after Burna Boy and Shakira got the tournament celebrations underway in Mexico City, it was Rema’s turn to step onto one of football’s biggest stages. The Nigerian superstar joined BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Brazilian singer Anitta at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first-ever live performance of “Goals,” their collaboration from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

The performance brought together three artists from different corners of the world, with Lisa opening the track, Anitta following with her verse, and Rema taking over the final stretch with the Afrobeats-infused rap section that had fans singing right along. As the song moved from one artist to the next, the crowd stayed fully locked in, making it one of the standout musical moments ahead of the United States vs Paraguay match.

Of course, we also need to talk about the fit.

Rema holds a microphone to his mouth while wearing a white hooded jacket, a matched white wrap, and his angel chain pendant.

Rema holds a microphone to his mouth while wearing a white hooded jacket, a matched white wrap, and his angel chain pendant.

Rema stepped onto the pitch in an all-white look made up of a loose hooded jacket layered over a ribbed vest and wide-leg trousers. He finished it off with a crystal-covered angel pendant, a luxury watch, futuristic sunglasses detailed with crystal fringes, and a white head wrap tucked neatly beneath the hood. The styling tied in neatly with the coordinated white looks worn by Lisa and Anitta, giving the performance a unified visual identity without making anyone look exactly the same.

For Nigerian music fans, it was another reminder of just how far Afrobeats continues to travel. Within the space of two days, both Burna Boy and Rema found themselves performing at World Cup events, placing Nigerian music right at the centre of one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet.

After the performance, Rema shared photos from the night on social media with a simple caption: “Momma hope you proud 🤍🇳🇬”

See more photos from the performance and watch the full moment below.

Rema walks through a backstage corridor at SoFi Stadium wearing a white ribbed vest, baggy trousers, a white headwrap, and custom jewellery before his performance.

Rema walks through a backstage corridor at SoFi Stadium wearing a white ribbed vest, baggy trousers, a white headwrap, and custom jewellery before his performance.

Rema sings into a microphone during his 2026 World Cup performance wearing a white hooded jacket, fringed diamond sunglasses, and a luxury watch

Rema sings into a microphone during his 2026 World Cup performance wearing a white hooded jacket, fringed diamond sunglasses, and a luxury watch

Rema stands on stage with K-pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK and Brazilian singer Anitta during their joint performance of Goals at the World Cup opening ceremony

Rema stands on stage with K-pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK and Brazilian singer Anitta during their joint performance of Goals at the World Cup opening ceremony

Rema walks down stage steps during his World Cup set, surrounded by backup dancers dressed in matching white clothing.

Rema walks down stage steps during his World Cup set, surrounded by backup dancers dressed in matching white clothing.

Rema gestures with his hands, displaying his gold rings, luxury watch, and futuristic sunglasses detailed with hanging crystal fringes.

Rema gestures with his hands, displaying his gold rings, luxury watch, and futuristic sunglasses detailed with hanging crystal fringes.

Rema, Lisa, and Anitta point forward in unison while singing on stage against a backdrop of modern architectural set designs.

Rema, Lisa, and Anitta point forward in unison while singing on stage against a backdrop of modern architectural set designs.

Rema holds a microphone to his mouth while wearing a white hooded jacket, a matched white wrap, and his angel chain pendant.

Rema holds a microphone to his mouth while wearing a white hooded jacket, a matched white wrap, and his angel chain pendant.

Rema, Lisa, Anitta, and a large group of dancers perform on the stadium field in front of a giant inflatable gold FIFA World Cup trophy.

Rema, Lisa, Anitta, and a large group of dancers perform on the stadium field in front of a giant inflatable gold FIFA World Cup trophy.

 

Photo Credit: Rema/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php