Wizkid Kicks Off Detty December Fest at the Grand Opening Concert | Day 1 of 13

“December is coming… so, what’s the plan?”

If this question has ever made its way into your group chat with your best friends, your family WhatsApp, your holiday plans, or a conversation with someone you haven’t seen in months, you’re not alone.

December in Nigeria has a way of filling up quickly. Friends start making plans, people come home, calendars get crowded, and suddenly there’s somewhere to be every other night.

This year, you have 13 days of answers. Detty December Fest 2026 is coming to Lagos from 18–30 December, with Wizkid headlining the Grand Opening Concert on Friday, 18 December, Day 1 of 13.



So, if you’re wondering where to start, start here.

DAY 1: Wizkid Opens The Festival

Let’s start with the big one. Wizkid takes the Detty December Festival Stage for the Grand Opening Concert, bringing his sound back to Lagos and kicking off 13 days of music, entertainment, and experiences.

Whether you’ve been a Starboy fan from day one or you simply want to experience Wizkid live, this is one way to start your Detty December.

But Day 1 is only the beginning. There are 10 shows across 13 nights, with more artists, immersive experiences, and reasons to keep coming back throughout the festival.

Two Stages. More For You To Experience

A lot is happening across the Detty December Fest, and you’ll have two stages to catch all the action: the Detty Festival Stage and the Detty Pulse Stage.

Detty Festival Stage

This is where the big moments happen.

The Detty Festival Stage is the festival’s main stage for headline acts and major performances. Think big names, songs you know by heart, and the kind of performances that have everyone singing along. And yes, Wizkid gets us started on Day 1.

Detty Pulse Stage

If you want to keep your energy going throughout this December, this is where you’ll find more of it. The Detty Pulse Stage is the daily heartbeat of the festival, bringing together nightlife, culture nights, rising artists, fresh sounds, and new talent across all 13 days.

So, you can come for the artists you already know, stay for the new sounds, and leave with a new, fresh artist on your playlist. That’s all part of the fun.

13 Days Of Detty

There’s much more to the Detty December Fest than what happens on the stages. Across 13 days, you can move from live performances to aerial shows, DJ-led nights, food and lifestyle experiences, nightlife, and family-friendly activities without running out of things to do.

You will also find experiences including Gen Z Republik, a Christmas Grotto, ice skating rink, and pop-up market stalls, with plenty more happening across the festival.

So, bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring that person in your circle who has been saying “this December, we’re outsideee!” since September. Or come because someone sent you the flyer five minutes ago. However you end up here, come ready to have a good time.

Your Detty December Starts Here

Thirteen days. Ten shows. Plenty to see, plenty to do, and plenty of ways to make your December detty. Whether you are coming for the music, looking for something new, bringing your friends and family along, or simply curious to see what Detty December Fest is all about, there’s something stunning waiting for you.

Detty December Fest 2026 runs from 18–30 December in Lagos, Nigeria. Tickets are now on sale. Visit here to get yours and start planning your Detty December.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Entertainment Week Africa 2026