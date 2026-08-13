Gentlemen, Take Notes! Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s New Headshots Are a Tailored Suit & Afro Style Masterclass

When Enioluwa Adeoluwa decided to update his official portraits for school, a standard passport photo was never going to be on the cards. The creator dropped a fresh set of studio shots that hit that sweet spot between academic polish and high-fashion tailoring, giving men everywhere a proper guide on how to show up for the camera.

Sharing the photos, he summed it up simply: “Took some new headshots for my school, since the Afro is here to stay.”

His choice to keep his natural Afro front and centre is a huge win for anyone wondering if natural hair works for formal portraits. An Afro gives a headshot immediate presence, framing the face with incredible structure. The secret to making it work lies in the shaping and preparation. Keeping the hair rounded and symmetrical keeps the focus right on your features. Hydrating the hair with a light leave-in moisturiser ensures it looks healthy under studio lights, while a clean goatee and sharp line-up keep the overall appearance balanced and neat.

For men figuring out what to wear for their own portraits, Enioluwa proves that tailoring offers endless variety beyond basic dark suits. He steps out first in a textured royal purple suit, styling it monochrome with a matching shirt underneath to let the rich fabric do all the talking. Accessories stay simple—just dark-rimmed sunglasses, a silver watch, and a single ring.

He then switches things up with a preppy navy blue suit featuring distinct white piping along the lapels and pockets. Layered with a light blue collared shirt, a silver tie, black eyeglasses, and a teal lapel pin, it shows how small contrast details can transform a standard corporate outfit.

When absolute formality is required, a three-piece tuxedo remains unbeaten. His version pairs a matte black suit with deep velvet peak lapels, a tailored waistcoat, a white dress shirt, and a black satin necktie, rounded off with black patent dress shoes. Combining different textures within a black suit adds depth to photos without feeling plain.

Beyond the wardrobe, the photos offer a great look at how different camera angles alter the mood of a portrait. A direct head-on shot with open shoulders creates a clear, professional connection perfect for official profiles. Turning the body slightly at a three-quarter angle narrows the profile and gives a relaxed, confident posture, while a seated pose leaning forward feels personal and conversational.

Which of Enioluwa’s three looks are you saving to your mood board—the Royal Purple, the Navy Blue, or the Classic Tuxedo?

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Photo Credit: Enioluwa Adeoluwa/Instagram