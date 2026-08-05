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Dede Ashiogwu Shows How to Style Cornrow Braids With a White Halterneck Mini Dress

Big Brother Naija star Dede Ashiogwu styled a white halterneck mini dress with white peep-toe mules and a deep-red Saint Laurent handbag. She completed the street-style look with pastel-beaded cornrow braids and stacked silver jewellery.
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Dede Ashiogwu with long straight-back cornrow braids featuring pastel beads at the ends, paired with a white halterneck mini dress.

Dede Ashiogwu’s protective hairstyle, featuring long cornrow braids with pastel beads, complementing her white halterneck mini dress look.

If you’ve been wondering how to wear a white halterneck mini dress without overcomplicating it, Dede Ashiogwu has the answer. The former Big Brother Naija star and fashion influencer stepped out in a look that feels clean, stylish, and incredibly easy to recreate, especially if you’re looking for a daytime outfit that still makes an impression.

She wears a white halterneck mini dress from Mars The Label featuring a low back and pink graphic text across the left chest. The silhouette does most of the work here. A halterneck mini dress naturally highlights the shoulders and neckline, while the shorter hem keeps the look fresh and relaxed. It’s one of those pieces that works beautifully on brown skin because the bright white creates a striking contrast and lets the accessories do the talking.

Dede Ashiogwu wearing a white halterneck mini dress from Mars The Label, white peep-toe mules, and holding a burgundy Saint Laurent handbag against a concrete wall.

Big Brother Naija star Dede Ashiogwu styles a white halterneck mini dress paired with white heels, long beaded cornrows, and a deep-red Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

Instead of adding too many competing elements, Dede keeps the styling focused. She pairs the dress with white peep-toe mule heels and carries a structured deep-red Saint Laurent handbag, which gives the outfit a rich colour contrast without taking attention away from the dress. It’s a simple reminder that a white halterneck mini dress doesn’t need a lot of extras to feel complete.

Her hairstyle is just as strong as the outfit. She wears long, straight-back cornrow braids finished with pastel beads at the ends, and the combination balances the open neckline beautifully. If you’ve been looking for ideas on how to style cornrow braids, this is a great example of how beads can add personality without overwhelming the hairstyle. The length of the braids also balances the open neckline of the dress, which makes the whole look feel well put together.

Dede Ashiogwu in a white halterneck mini dress showing graphic chest detail and beaded cornrow braids.

Dede Ashiogwu in a white low-back halterneck mini dress accessorised with silver jewelry, pastel-beaded straight-back cornrow braids, and warm neutral makeup.

The accessories are kept minimal and intentional. Stacked beaded bracelets, a delicate silver necklace, studded earrings, and warm neutral-toned makeup with a glossy lip give the outfit a soft finish that works for brunch, birthday dinners, vacation outings, casual events, and summer parties. It’s also a useful styling reference if you’ve been trying to figure out where you can wear a halterneck mini dress beyond a night out.

One of the best things about this look is that it feels achievable. Whether you’re styling a white halterneck mini dress with heels, wearing it with braids, or simply looking for outfit inspiration that works in warm weather, Dede Ashiogwu shows how a few well-chosen pieces can come together beautifully without trying too hard.

Dede Ashiogwu posing in a white backless halterneck mini dress with white peep-toe mules and long beaded cornrow braids.

Big Brother Naija star Dede Ashiogwu highlights the open back design of her white halterneck mini dress, styled with white heels and a deep-red Saint Laurent bag.

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Photo Credit: Dede Ashiogwu/Instagram 

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