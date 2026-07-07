Ayra Starr Pairs a Sculptural Corset With Bold Gold Jewellery in New Look

If “Tornado” has been sitting comfortably in your playlist, Ayra Starr has now given you another reason to stop scrolling. The singer has shared a fresh set of photos, and much like her latest single, the look arrives with plenty of attitude. There isn’t a bright colour in sight, yet she proves once again that black never has to compete for attention.

Built around a sleek head-to-toe black palette, the outfit plays with shape and texture rather than colour. Ayra wears a fitted sleeveless bodysuit with a plunging halter neckline and striking side cut-outs that reveal an open-back detail. Matching second-skin leggings extend the clean silhouette from top to toe, while a wide black leather corset belt defines the waist with bold, sculptural panelling that gives the entire look a strong, fashion-forward finish.

Rather than piling on colour, the styling lets gold do all the talking. A chunky chain-link collar necklace sits prominently at the neckline, joined by ornate gold drop earrings, stacked gold cuffs, and bangles that bring warmth and contrast against the all-black outfit. A simple silver ring finishes the jewellery story without taking attention away from the statement accessories.

Ayra keeps her hair full and voluminous with long cascading curls that soften the structured outfit. Her makeup leans into warm neutral tones, pairing a smoky winged eye with bright inner-corner highlights, softly defined cheeks, and a glossy ombré lip. Moody studio lighting washes the portraits with cool metallic blue-green tones, giving the photographs a cinematic feel that complements the monochrome styling.

The photos arrive just as “Tornado,” Ayra Starr’s latest release, continues to gather attention, making this another reminder that she enjoys telling stories beyond the music. Whether she’s stepping into the studio, onto a stage, or in front of a camera, she has a way of making every appearance feel considered without losing the relaxed confidence that has become part of her appeal.

One thing is certain: if your style mood board has room for monochrome dressing with a bold edge, Ayra Starr has just handed you fresh inspiration.

Photo Credit: Ayra Starrr/Instagram