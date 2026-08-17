Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Married

In 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best footballer on the planet, walked into a Gucci store in Madrid to shop. While browsing, he turned, and his eyes met those of a sales assistant, Georgina Rodríguez. As fate would have it, she was not even supposed to be there that day. It was her day off, but she had agreed to cover a friend’s shift.

Ten years later, on the same date they first met, Ronaldo and Rodríguez got married in the simplest way possible: in their living room, surrounded by their children as guests.

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It is the kind of ending of another beginning that feels almost too neat for a love story that has unfolded in the full glare of the world. But perhaps the simplicity of their wedding is what makes it fitting. On August 11, 2026, the couple confirmed, as covered by Vogue Magazine, that they married in an intimate civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal. Their five children were present, making the ceremony less about the spectacle of the marriage of one of the most famous athletes in history and more about the family they have built together.

In I Am Georgina, a 2022 Netflix documentary about Georgina, she recalled seeing Ronaldo walk into the Gucci store in Madrid with his son Cristiano Jr. and some friends. She remembered him as handsome and very tall, and said she immediately felt butterflies. Ever since, it is easy to tell Ronaldo and Georgina’s story entirely through Ronaldo. After all, his career is enormous enough to swallow almost every other detail.

But Georgina has occupied a significant place in the life he has built away from football. She became part of Ronaldo’s family, raising the children while also building a career and public identity of her own. Ronaldo himself has multiple times spoken about the importance of their partnership and described Georgina as a pillar who helps keep the family together.

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In I Am Georgina, Ronaldo gave an answer that became one of the most-rinsed memes on the internet about marriage or relationships. He was asked if he’d ever propose to Georgina, and he said he always told Georgina that they would marry when they got that click. The “el click.” He did not know exactly when it would happen. It could be a year, six months or even a month, but he was certain that it would eventually happen.

Ronaldo’s response sounded like one of those answers that you mention to keep pending a relationship or to keep a couple’s fans waiting indefinitely.

But the click eventually came. On August 11, 2025, Georgina announced the proposal on Instagram. Exactly one year later, they got married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Before the wedding, Ronaldo’s family had grown through some of the happiest and most difficult moments of their lives. They welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo in 2017, and their daughter Alana Martina was born later that year. In 2022, they gave birth to twins, Bella Esmeralda and Ángel. Bella survived, while Ángel died shortly after birth.

The wedding also arrives at an interesting point in Ronaldo’s football career. For almost two decades, he gave his life to football. From Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United again, Al-Nassr and Portugal, he has won almost everything there is to win in football. He has broken records that once seemed unreachable and remained at the highest level of the sport long after most players of his generation had retired.

In 2026, at 41, Ronaldo became one of the very few players to appear at six World Cups. Before Portugal travelled to the tournament, he also faced Nigeria in a final World Cup warm-up match in Leiria. Portugal won 2–1, with Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição scoring for the European champions and Akor Adams scoring Nigeria’s equaliser.

Ronaldo has many fans in Nigeria, and witnessing him play against Nigeria is more of a pride for Nigerians despite the loss. Nigerian football fans have watched him through his years at Manchester United and Real Madrid, through Champions League nights, World Cups and European Championships. And in June, Nigeria became one of the last teams to share a pitch with him before the 2026 World Cup. Whether this is truly the final chapter of Ronaldo’s playing career remains unknown. But if it is, what a beautiful, loving and affectionate end to an amazing career.

Congratulations to Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.