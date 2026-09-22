From FOLA, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, Expect New Albums From These Artists

Like every other year, 2026 has been a great year of music for Nigeria. From new releases on Fridays to EPs and albums, Nigerian music continues to dominate global charts, win awards and even appear on football’s biggest stages, like Burna Boy performing alongside Shakira at the 2026 World Cup. Davido, Asake, Omah Lay, Kunmie, CKay, Llona, Ayra Starr, Victony, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, Muyeez, Seyi Vibez, Mavo and others have kept the year busy with stellar albums that all appeared on global charts, including Victony’s smash hit, Slick.

But the more, the merrier. While some of the biggest names have released stellar albums, there are still artists whose albums are eagerly anticipated by everyone. Who are some of these artists?

FOLA

Fola has had a great music year. In fact, he’s had a great music run since his breakout in 2024 with his single, Alone. Ever since, Fola has made himself available to everybody’s ears. His debut album, Catharsis, broke and made several records, amassing over 100 million streams on streaming platforms.

He has now announced his sophomore album, 9, which alludes to his nick, Striker. The album drops on October 9, and has released singles such as treat u right, attention, fine ting, it’s over off the album.

Despite not being released yet, the album has already started charting, which shows how much people actively anticipate the superstar’s album.

🚨 FOLA’s unreleased album, “9” peaks at #4 on Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart. 📈 pic.twitter.com/ibK5ZCwmfG — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) September 11, 2026

Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML’s album is always a delight. He has been praised as one of the few artists in Nigerian music gifted with a good pen game. His previous albums, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, Apollo, Playboy and Adedamola, have been critically received and considered classics. Fireboy DML takes music very seriously, which is why his albums get people talking often.

He has announced his latest album, ZUKO!, forthcoming on October 16.

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is famed for surprise album releases. But this time, he has given his fans ample time to expect a new album, Radio Gidi, from him. His new album arrives on the 16th of October.

RADIO GIDI / OCT 16TH

__

NEW MUSIC – OWO OLUWA

_https://t.co/Ep0V56VZid pic.twitter.com/nNzZGTmKHB — VADO D’GREAT 🥷 (@KizzDaniel) September 20, 2026

Blaqbonez

Since Blaqbonez became a mainstream artist in 2018 with his debut EP, Bad Boy Blaq, he has consistently remained prominent in the minds of his audience. He also has a blueprint for releasing his albums in October. Almost all his projects have been released in October. He is not changing the pattern this year. He has announced his latest album, Nomadinho: 4th Prime, forthcoming in October.

Blaqbonez is building on the amazing year he’s had this year. From releasing the deluxe of his fourth album, No Excuses, which includes a remake of ACL, the famed track off the album, and his collaboration with Asake on Chanel, Blaqbonez always knows how to play the game of consistency.

NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME

OCTOBER 2026 pic.twitter.com/4mYk0OBStp — FRESH PRINCE (@BlaqBonez) September 21, 2026

BNXN

While BNXN’s upcoming project, Still in Charge, is an EP, it deserves to be mentioned, as it is also dropping in October. As it seems, October is going to be a music-filled month in Nigeria, and fans cannot be more excited.