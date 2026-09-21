Davido Brings It Home: “Oriadé: The Residency” Heading to Lagos’ National Theatre for 3 Royal Nights

Lagos Detty December just got its crown jewel! Afrobeats super star Davido has officially announced a landmark three-night residency at the newly restored National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

Dubbed “ORIADÉ: The Residency,” the three-night spectacle will run from 17 to 19 December 2026. Marking a massive milestone in his journey, the residency double-hats as the first live Nigerian performance of his sixth studio album, Oriadé, and a celebration of his 15-year reign at the top of global music.

Taking to social media to share the news alongside an electrifying video trailer, OBO could not hide his excitement for the homecoming:

LAGOS!!! We bringing it HOME! 15 years of madness and there’s nowhere I’d rather be. ORIADÉ: The Residency comes to the National Theatre for 3 nights this December.

For Davido, this residency is deeply personal. After almost a year of deliberate planning, the 5x Grammy-nominated star emphasised that the project is about creating world-class live experiences right at home and showing the world what happens when we invest in and build on native soil.

Taking over the iconic, newly renovated National Theatre—a symbol of African arts and culture—makes history, marking one of the first major multi-night concert residencies by a leading Afrobeats artiste on Nigerian soil.

Fans can expect three unforgettable evenings packed with dynamic renditions of tracks off Oriadé, classic career-defining hits, and guest appearances from featured collaborators.