Three Evictions in One Night! Yusuf, Bells & Chimsom Chuka Leave BBNaija Show Ya Sef

Three evictions tonight! Can you believe it? The Big Brother Naija “Show Ya Sef” house just got hit with a massive plot twist as three fan-favourite housemates packed their bags on Sunday, 20 September 2026. In a drama-packed live eviction show, Yusuf, Bells, and two-time Head of House Chimsom Chuka bade farewell to the game, sending shockwaves through both the house and social media.

First to step out into the bright lights with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was Yusuf (real name Yusuf Muhammad-Awal). The 25-year-old actor, filmmaker, and author from Kogi State brought a unique blend of intellect, charm, and creative discussion to the season. Beyond his work in front of the camera, Yusuf is an accomplished writer who has published books like Reflections of a Restless Mind, while also running his own agricultural business in Lokoja. His thoughtful nature and open conversations added a rich, grounding layer to the house dynamics, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Next up was Bells (real name Isabella Imoh), who brought all the energy and strategic edge to the “Show Ya Sef” stage. The 22-year-old student and model from Akwa Ibom State never shied away from standing her ground. A former trained ballerina who pivoted into videography and sports after undergoing surgery, Bells proudly called herself a sharp, calculative thinker who wasn’t afraid to play a schemer’s game. Her candid, straight-talking personality kept her right at the centre of some of the most talked-about moments of the season.

The biggest shockwave of the night undoubtedly came with the eviction of Chimsom Chuka (real name Chimsom Chuka-Okoli). The 27-year-old pharmacist, actor, and resident comedian from Anambra State wasn’t just a strong player—he made history as a two-time Head of House, taking the coveted HoH crown in both Week 1 and Week 4. With his quick wit, impressive impersonation talents, and high-energy competitive drive, Chimsom seemed poised for the long haul. His sudden exit is proof that no amount of titles or past victories guarantees safety when the public votes come in.

With three major personalities stepping out in one night, the remaining housemates are left picking up the pieces in a much quieter house. The stakes have never been higher.