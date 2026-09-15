Akinola Davies Jr.’s My Father’s Shadow Sets September Netflix Debut

Get your popcorn and watchlists ready because one of the most celebrated titles in recent Nigerian cinematic history is officially making its global streaming debut. Akinola Davies Jr.’s acclaimed debut feature film, My Father’s Shadow, is landing on Netflix this September on the 21st. After sweeping international film festivals, earning critical acclaim, and racking up impressive box-office numbers across its theatrical run, the highly anticipated drama is bringing its powerful storytelling directly to living rooms worldwide.

Before making its way to streaming, My Father’s Shadow enjoyed a stellar run on the big screen. Following its initial theatrical release by FilmOne Entertainment, the film crossed the $1 million mark in global box-office receipts across Nigeria, the UK, and international markets—marking a rare financial milestone for a debut indie feature. The momentum kicked off with its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where Akinola Davies Jr. earned a Caméra d’Or – Special Mention. It then went on to win the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, swept the AMVCA 2026 categories (taking home Best Overall Movie, Best Director, and Best Writing), and earned the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Director.

Co-written by Akinola Davies Jr. and his brother Wale Davies, My Father’s Shadow is an intimate yet expansive period drama set against the tense, historic backdrop of Lagos during the June 12, 1993 presidential election crisis. The story follows two young brothers, Remi (Chibuike Marvellous Egbo) and Akin (Godwin Chiemerie Egbo), who leave their rural home to accompany their estranged father, Folarin (played by British-Nigerian star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), into the heart of Lagos as he tries to collect his long-overdue salary. Shot on textured 16mm film, the movie captures the vibrant, chaotic pulse of 1993 Lagos through the innocent eyes of children navigating family secrets, political uncertainty, and urban life.

The film features a stellar line-up both in front of and behind the lens, starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù alongside young actors Godwin Chiemerie Egbo and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo. Directed by Akinola Davies Jr. from a screenplay co-written with Wale Davies, the production also boasts an atmospheric score composed by Duval Timothy and CJ Mirra. Whether you missed its historic theatrical run or simply want to rewatch one of the finest Nigerian releases of the decade, set your reminders for September on Netflix.