Sophie Okonedo, Ayo Edebiri & David Oyelowo Star in Arie and Chuko Esiri’s Lagos-Set Film ‘Clarissa’ | Watch Trailer

It is never too early to start planning your December watchlist, and if you are already mapping out the films worth making time for, Clarissa deserves a prime spot on your radar.

Directed by Nigerian twin filmmakers Arie and Chuko Esiri, following their critically acclaimed debut Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), the film reimagines Virginia Woolf’s classic 1925 novel Mrs. Dalloway, shifting its story from post-war London to the lively backdrop of modern Lagos. The narrative follows Clarissa, played by Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, as she prepares to host a high-society party at her home. As the hours unfold, long-buried memories, past loves, and unresolved emotions begin to resurface.

Running parallel to Clarissa’s journey is Septimus, played by Fortune Nwafor, a young soldier dealing with the hidden trauma of his past. The film moves seamlessly between their worlds, contrasting the glamour of Lagos high society with the quiet, internal struggles of those often overlooked by the world around them.

The ensemble cast brings together a remarkable mix of Nigerian and international stars. India Amarteifio plays young Clarissa, while David Oyelowo stars alongside Toheeb Jimoh, who portrays his younger self. Nikki Amuka–Bird and Ayo Edebiri also star, alongside Jude Akuwudike, Danny Sapani, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Chuks Joseph, and Nollywood icon Joke Silva.

Written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Theresa Park, Nicholas Weinstock, Arie Esiri, and Chuko Esiri, Clarissa premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight before being acquired by NEON. The film is scheduled to open in select cinemas on 11th December 2026.

Watch the trailer