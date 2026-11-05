Wrongfully accused, caught in a web of lies, pulled into a dangerous family feud or haunted by a past you never saw coming. This week’s streaming picks have a little bit of everything for anyone who enjoys a story that refuses to let them relax. We’ve rounded up five titles across Circuits, Netflix, Prime Video and KAVA, taking you from psychological thrillers and gang conflicts to supernatural mysteries and a night out that spirals into something much bigger.

Extra Mile — Circuits

Sometimes trying to do a good deed for someone else is how everything goes sideways. That is the trap at the heart of this drama, where a woman ends up behind bars for a crime she never committed after stepping in to help a friend. Mercy Johnson–Okojie, Jim Iyke and Lilian Esoro carry the story forward under Kayode Kasum‘s direction, working from a screenplay by Folasade Osibo and with Joy Grant–Ekong and Solate Ovundah–Akarolo on board as producers.

Double Decoy — Circuits

Moving from courtroom-style heartbreak straight into psychological mind games, our next pick on the same platform turns suspicion into a sport. Nothing looks straightforward when hidden agendas, shifting loyalties and high-stakes deception collide in this tense thriller. As every move feels like a test of trust, viewers are left guessing who is really pulling the strings, anchored by Kanayo O. Kanayo, Sola Sobowale and Gideon Okeke. Behind the scenes, the credits point to Oluwafemi Isaac Akinsipe alongside Nnamdi E. Odunze and Chichi Stylxz.

The Covenant Season 2 — Netflix

If that kind of high-stakes tension gets you in the mood for bigger battles and family rivalries, head over to Netflix next where the stakes climb even higher. Picking up right where the first run left off, the second season plunges deeper into power struggles, family loyalty and survival as Dagogo gets pulled further into dangerous conflicts and old scores. Gideon Okeke is back alongside Uzee Usman in a story created by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Menelik Shabazz (“menelikfather”), mixing tense action, supernatural undertones and shifting alliances that keep the pressure on.

Ajuwaya 2: Ghost of Selema — Prime Video

Trading gang wars and big empires for eerie small-town secrets, our next stop on Prime Video shifts the tension somewhere much closer to home. Imagine posting up for youth service in a new town only to become the fixation of a troubled young man—and then digging into his past and finding a secret that links him straight to you with every reason to haunt you. Tolu LordTanner directs this suspenseful drama starring Godspower Nwogwugwu, Damilola Onitilo, Oyeyemi Adeoye and Ovy Godwin.

Spiraling — KAVA

From a haunting in a service town, we finish the week with a glossy, high-tension spiral set between Lagos and Abuja. What starts as a night out at an Abuja hotel for Lagos tech entrepreneur Sade quickly snowballs into a web of secrets, ambition and survival. Toni Tones leads the line alongside Jim Iyke, Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi as Sade crosses paths with characters including neurosurgeon Emeka, Clare and Tobi, all brought together by Wande Thomas—who directs and co-writes with additional writing by Amaka Anioji—and produced by Isoken Ogiemwonyi and Wande Thomas.