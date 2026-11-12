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Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Features a First Listen to Tems’ “African Love Song” | Watch

Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, featuring a preview of Tems’ original song “African Love Song”, ahead of its January 2027 cinema release starring Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, and Richard Mofe-Damijo.
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Damson Idris in gold and crimson royal armour standing beside a horned snow leopard in the Children of Blood and Bone trailer

Damson Idris stars as Prince Inan in the official trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Children of Blood and Bone.

A fantasy world rooted in African mythology, a star-studded cast and Lagos as one of its filming locations: Children of Blood and Bone is bringing a major African story to the big screen. Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel, giving us a glimpse of Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris in the fantasy adventure.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Adeyemi, the film brings the fantastical kingdom of Orïsha to life. The story centres on Zélie Adebola, a young divîner who sets out on a high-stakes quest to restore magic to her oppressed people. Alongside her brother Tzain, Zélie forms an unlikely alliance with Princess Amari and Prince Inan, the daughter and son of the ruthless King Saran, as they fight back against his tyrannical rule.

Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Damson Idris at New York Comic Con promoting Children of Blood and Bone

From left: Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Damson Idris at New York Comic Con. Photo Credit: Children of Blood and Bone/Instagram 

Filmed on location in Lagos, Nigeria, the production brings together an impressive global and homegrown cast. Thuso Mbedu leads the film as Zélie, starring opposite Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari and Tosin Cole as Tzain. The cast also features screen legends Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Idris Elba as Lekan, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea and Lashana Lynch as Jumoke.

Celebrating Nigerian talent, the film also stars Nollywood icon Richard MofeDamijo, Zackary Momoh as Adetayo, Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr, Bukky Bakray, Temi Fagbenle, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde and Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji.

Adding to the cultural excitement, the new trailer offers a preview of “African Love Story“, a brand-new original track by Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems, who serves as executive music producer and curator for the official Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack. Making history as the first woman to executive produce a film soundtrack on this scale, Tems contributes three original songs to the project, with Burna Boy joining as executive music consultant.

Amandla Stenberg in a Blade graphic top, Thuso Mbedu in a pale yellow ruffle dress, and Cynthia Erivo in a dark patterned dress at New York Comic Con

Co-stars Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, and Cynthia Erivo pose together during the Children of Blood and Bone press tour at New York Comic Con. Photo Credit: Thuso Mbedu/Instagram 

The soundtrack lineup brings together an exciting range of African and international music talent, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, Obongjayar, Show Dem Camp, Moelogo, Pa Salieu, Daecolm, Kold AF and Moonchild Sanelly. The project also features an original film score composed by Terence Blanchard.

Children of Blood and Bone arrives in cinemas and IMAX on 15 January 2027, with wider UK, Nigerian and international cinema releases beginning on 22 January 2027.

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