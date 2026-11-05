Between Friday traffic in Lagos, Sunday afternoon wind-downs, and the official countdown to Detty December already kicking into gear across Nigeria, the final weekend of November arrives with a stacked line-up of fresh visuals worth queuing up on your screen. From street-hop swagger and a ninth-anniversary gospel love note by one of Nollywood and Afrobeats’ favourite couples to a pan-African dancefloor link-up between Benin and Tanzania, these five music videos deliver plenty to replay all weekend long.

Skilful – Asake

Lifted from his chart-topping 2026 album M$NEY, Asake brings his unmistakable log-drum bounce and choir-backed street-hop cadence to the official visual for “Skilful”. Built around his nimble Yoruba wordplay and self-assured reflections on hard-earned success, the record moves at an upbeat, club-ready tempo made for late-night drives and weekend speakers. On screen, Mr. Money leans straight into high-fashion street theatrics, pairing bold styling with fast-paced choreography and tight framing that keeps your eyes locked on every beat drop.

“On My Way” – Susu x Banky W.

You may have noticed Adesua Etomi-Wellington—performing here as Susu—kept an unusually low profile for much of 2026, and the backstory behind her new duet with Banky W. puts every lyric into focus. Behind the scenes, she spent months navigating back-to-back hospital visits, scans, tests, and medical procedures across Nigeria and the United States—a gruelling season she summed up simply: she is not easily broken. Released to celebrate nine years of marriage and serve as the lead single from their forthcoming 2027 album Not Easily Broken, “On My Way” turns that survival story into a joyful Afro-gospel and R&B thanksgiving record. Watching the two of them sing and dance together on screen hits differently once you know what they walked through this year—it is warm, unguarded, and the kind of visual that lifts your whole mood on a quiet Sunday morning.

Kakua – Angélique Kidjo feat. Diamond Platnumz

Five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo teams up with Tanzanian Bongo Flava giant Diamond Platnumz on “Kakua”, a vibrant cross-continental collaboration linking West and East Africa. Driven by brisk percussion, bright brass accents, and call-and-response hooks sung across French, Yoruba, and Swahili, the track carries an immediate, celebratory pulse from its opening bars. The accompanying visuals match the song’s global spirit with vivid colour palettes, kinetic dance sequences, and celebratory styling that turns every frame into a pan-African street party.

Inferno – Peruzzi, Zlatan and Shoday

You have probably been listening to “Inferno” non-stop already, jamming to it on playlists, in traffic, and everywhere speakers are turned up—and now the official video takes that same madness to another level. Peruzzi sets the pace with his effortless, hook-heavy delivery before Zanku pioneer Zlatan jumps in with rapid-fire ad-libs and fast-rising street-pop voice Shoday seals the record with a catchy, street-ready verse. On screen, the trio lean all the way into after-hours Lagos nightlife, serving neon-lit hangouts, genuine crew chemistry, and nonstop movement that matches the track’s party-starting bounce frame for frame.

Whiskey – Darkoo featuring Fola

British-Nigerian hitmaker Darkoo reunites with fast-rising Nigerian singer Fola on “Whiskey”, a smooth Afro-soul and Afrobeats duet built for late-night listening. Trading verses over warm, mid-tempo percussion and mellow guitar chords,the pair unpack romantic tension and late-night confessions with effortless vocal chemistry. Shot with moody, after-dark lighting and sleek styling, the official music video gives the song’s slow-burning romance a stylish visual backdrop worth putting on repeat