Did you know that since the Miss International organisation introduced continental crowns in 2015, no Nigerian delegate had ever won the regional title—until now? Damilola Bolarinde has officially broken that record, making history as the first Nigerian ever to be crowned Miss International Africa 2026 following the 64th edition of the pageant in Tokyo, Japan.

Competing against 73 delegates at Kanadevia Hall (formerly Tokyo Dome City Hall) on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, the Nigerian beauty queen—widely known as Queen Dammy—secured a place in the Top 20 before being named Miss International Africa 2026 on Thursday, 26 November. Beyond bringing home Nigeria’s first-ever continental sash, her Top 20 placement also matched the country’s highest-ever finish in the competition since Nigeria first debuted at Miss International in 1990.

If you have been following Nigerian pageantry over the past few years, Damilola’s latest milestone will come as no surprise. Outside of pageantry, she works as a model, actress, and entrepreneur, and is the founder of The Unconventional Quest, an advocacy platform focused on helping young Nigerians—particularly women—explore career paths beyond conventional expectations.

Her journey to Tokyo was built on years of steady competition on major national and international stages. She earned her spot to represent Nigeria on 19 April 2026 after winning the Face of Hope pageant at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, which carried the Miss International Nigeria 2026 title. Before that, she represented Lagos State at Miss Universe Nigeria 2025, finishing as first runner-up, and won Miss Grand Nigeria 2022, where she also placed in the Top 20 at Miss Grand International in Indonesia.

Reacting to her historic win on Instagram, Damilola reflected on the people and experiences behind the achievement:

To everyone who contributed to making this journey possible, please know that I do not take your kindness, sacrifices, generosity, or love for granted. Behind this sash is a young woman who has been carried by the love and support of so many people. To my country, Nigeria, thank you for giving me a reason to dream bigger. To Africa, thank you for the privilege of representing our beauty, strength, culture, and resilience. This is not just a sash to me. It represents every hand that helped me get here, every prayer that covered me, every sacrifice that went unseen, and every person who reminded me that I was never walking this journey alone.

At the close of the 64th edition in Tokyo, Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova won the overall Miss International 2026 crown—becoming the first contestant from her country to claim the global title—while Damilola brought Nigeria’s first regional crown home from Japan.