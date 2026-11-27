Fans who can’t make it to Lagos this December no longer have to miss it. LivDot, a new live-event streaming platform, will stream concerts by BNXN, Fola, Oxlade and Ruger live and exclusively to audiences worldwide from 19 to 22 December.

The launch also rewrites the maths of a sell-out. When a 5,000-capacity concert sells out, the ticketing opportunity usually ends there. On LivDot, the same show can sell 50,000 or more streaming tickets to fans across Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora.

LivDot was founded by Bada Akintunde-Johnson, former Country Manager of Paramount Skydance Africa, whose career spans MTV Base, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central in Nigeria.

“Imagine being in London, Houston or Toronto and experiencing the energy of Detty December in real time,” said Akintunde-Johnson. “For fans who can’t make the trip, we are curing your fear of missing out by bringing Lagos’s live entertainment to you, wherever you are.”

The December lineup

Exclusive streams on LivDot this season include:

12 December — The Worship Project by The Fountain of Life Church

19 December — BNXN (formerly known as Buju)

20 December — Fola

21 December — Oxlade

22 December — Ruger

25 December — Saheed Osupa and Friends White Party

Date [TBC] — The Digital Product Growth Summit

More headline concerts, faith and business events are lined up for the season. Fans can buy streaming tickets or watch free events at www.livdot.co

Beyond the venue walls

For event organizers, LivDot is the infrastructure behind that extra audience. It brings production, live streaming and payments together in one place, with content distributed free or behind a pay-per-view access fee. A built-in marketplace of vetted photographers and videographers makes hiring quality production talent easier and more consistent.

“For too long, the reach and economics of live events have been defined by the walls of the venue,” said Akintunde-Johnson. “A sold-out room should be the floor of an event’s audience and earning potential, not the ceiling.”

For artists, it means reaching fans abroad far more often. Instead of waiting for an occasional arena date in London or New York, an artist can stage a lean live performance in Nigeria, sell affordable digital tickets to fans worldwide, and let LivDot handle production, streaming and payment. That opens the door to intimate shows, exclusive sessions, album listenings and other fan experiences.

“Artists should be able to perform more often, on their own terms, and earn directly from fans around the world,” Akintunde-Johnson added. “We want to make that commercially practical.”

Concerts are only the start. Weddings, birthdays, comedy shows, cultural festivals, fashion shows and conferences all have people who want to be there but can’t. LivDot is expanding partnerships with brands, promoters, artists, event planners and production companies to turn that demand into participation and new revenue. The venue has a capacity limit; the market does not.

About LivDot

LivDot is a live-event streaming and creator-commerce platform that helps event organizers, artists and creators reach audiences at home and abroad. It combines production, live streaming, payments and a marketplace of vetted photographers and videographers, with content distributed free or by pay-per-view. LivDot is based in Lagos, Nigeria.