The 11th edition of The Beatz Awards, held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, was a remarkable celebration of music, creativity, excellence and the exceptional talents working behind the scenes of the Nigerian music industry.

Under the theme “Behind the Beat, Beyond the Beat,” this year’s ceremony brought together music professionals, industry stakeholders, producers, songwriters, DJs, engineers, media personalities and other key players to celebrate the creative minds whose contributions continue to shape the sound and business of African music.

Soso Soberekon Receives Special Recognition Award

One of the major highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Special Recognition Award to renowned music executive and industry figure, Soso Soberekon, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

From talent discovery and artist development to music promotion, business development and industry connections, Soso Soberekon’s influence and commitment to the growth of Nigerian entertainment continue to resonate across different sectors of the culture.

The special recognition celebrates his role in creating opportunities, supporting talents and contributing to the development of the Nigerian music ecosystem.

May D and Shiiro Deliver Electrifying Performances

The ceremony also featured captivating musical performances, with award-winning singer May D delivering an electrifying performance that got the audience on their feet, while producer and songwriter Shiiro equally thrilled guests with an impressive performance, showcasing the creativity and musical excellence that The Beatz Awards continues to celebrate.

Beatz to Banger Producers’ Challenge: Kevwe Praise Emerges Winner

Another major highlight of the 11th edition was the highly anticipated Beatz to Banger Producers’ Challenge, an initiative designed to discover, nurture and provide opportunities for emerging music producers.

The competition provided a platform for talented producers who participated in the Beatz to Banger 2.0 training programme to showcase their creativity, technical abilities and music production skills before an audience of industry professionals.

Following an intense competition among the final five contestants, Kevwe Praise emerged as the ultimate winner, earning the coveted title and a cash prize of ₦1.5 million.

The winner’s cash cheque was presented by Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, APC Deputy Governorship Aspirant, alongside the Chief Executive Officer of The Beatz Awards, Elijah John.

The moment marked a significant milestone for the winning producer and reinforced The Beatz Awards’ commitment to creating tangible opportunities for emerging talents beyond recognition and celebration.

Through the Beatz to Banger initiative, the platform continues to bridge the gap between music education, talent discovery and industry opportunities, empowering the next generation of music producers to move from raw talent to industry readiness.

THE BEATZ AWARDS 2026 WINNERS

The following individuals and organisations emerged as winners across the various categories:

Music Production Categories

Afro Pop Producer of the Year – Jhay2unez

Afro Beat Producer of the Year – SBThaProducer

Afro R&B Producer of the Year – IBKSleek

Afro Hip-Hop Producer of the Year – JJay

Afro Highlife Producer of the Year – AykBeats

Afro Soul Producer of the Year – Niphkeys

Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year – Vtek

Afro Gospel Producer of the Year – Hunkie Beats

Female Producer of the Year – Loc The Plug

Male Producer of the Year – AykBeats

New Discovery Producer of the Year – JJay

Technical and Creative Categories

Mixing & Mastering Engineer of the Year – Millamix

Music Video Director of the Year – Jyde Ajala

Songwriter of the Year – Fola

Media and Entertainment Categories

Radio Station of the Year – Inspiration FM

Entertainment Station Award (Terrestrial) of the Year – Superscreen

Entertainment Station Award (Cable) of the Year – Trace Naija

DJ Male of the Year – DJ YK Mule

DJ Female of the Year – Dope Caesar

OAP of the Year – Cera

Blog of the Year – BellaNaija

Online Music Platform of the Year – Spotify

Music Business and Industry Categories

Artist Manager of the Year – Priest ( Silent Lion )

( ) Record Label of the Year – Dangbana Republic

Live Band of the Year – Cool Ice Band

A&R Category of the Year – Eskor Umo

Entertainment Lawyer of the Year – Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi

Special Recognition Award

Soso Soberekon

Eleven Years of Celebrating the Creators Behind the Sound

Over the past eleven editions, The Beatz Awards has remained committed to recognising and celebrating the often-unseen professionals whose expertise, creativity and dedication make the music industry thrive.

The successful conclusion of the 11th edition further reinforces The Beatz Awards’ commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable music ecosystem while creating opportunities for industry professionals to connect, collaborate and grow.

The Beatz Awards – Celebrating the Creators Behind the Sound.

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BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Beatz Awards