Events
The Beatz Awards 2026: Soso Soberekon Honoured with Special Recognition Award as May D and Shiiro Light Up 11th Edition
The 11th edition of The Beatz Awards, held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, was a remarkable celebration of music, creativity, excellence and the exceptional talents working behind the scenes of the Nigerian music industry.
Under the theme “Behind the Beat, Beyond the Beat,” this year’s ceremony brought together music professionals, industry stakeholders, producers, songwriters, DJs, engineers, media personalities and other key players to celebrate the creative minds whose contributions continue to shape the sound and business of African music.
Soso Soberekon Receives Special Recognition Award
One of the major highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Special Recognition Award to renowned music executive and industry figure, Soso Soberekon, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian music industry.
From talent discovery and artist development to music promotion, business development and industry connections, Soso Soberekon’s influence and commitment to the growth of Nigerian entertainment continue to resonate across different sectors of the culture.
The special recognition celebrates his role in creating opportunities, supporting talents and contributing to the development of the Nigerian music ecosystem.
May D and Shiiro Deliver Electrifying Performances
The ceremony also featured captivating musical performances, with award-winning singer May D delivering an electrifying performance that got the audience on their feet, while producer and songwriter Shiiro equally thrilled guests with an impressive performance, showcasing the creativity and musical excellence that The Beatz Awards continues to celebrate.
Beatz to Banger Producers’ Challenge: Kevwe Praise Emerges Winner
Another major highlight of the 11th edition was the highly anticipated Beatz to Banger Producers’ Challenge, an initiative designed to discover, nurture and provide opportunities for emerging music producers.
The competition provided a platform for talented producers who participated in the Beatz to Banger 2.0 training programme to showcase their creativity, technical abilities and music production skills before an audience of industry professionals.
Following an intense competition among the final five contestants, Kevwe Praise emerged as the ultimate winner, earning the coveted title and a cash prize of ₦1.5 million.
The winner’s cash cheque was presented by Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, APC Deputy Governorship Aspirant, alongside the Chief Executive Officer of The Beatz Awards, Elijah John.
The moment marked a significant milestone for the winning producer and reinforced The Beatz Awards’ commitment to creating tangible opportunities for emerging talents beyond recognition and celebration.
Through the Beatz to Banger initiative, the platform continues to bridge the gap between music education, talent discovery and industry opportunities, empowering the next generation of music producers to move from raw talent to industry readiness.
THE BEATZ AWARDS 2026 WINNERS
The following individuals and organisations emerged as winners across the various categories:
Music Production Categories
- Afro Pop Producer of the Year – Jhay2unez
- Afro Beat Producer of the Year – SBThaProducer
- Afro R&B Producer of the Year – IBKSleek
- Afro Hip-Hop Producer of the Year – JJay
- Afro Highlife Producer of the Year – AykBeats
- Afro Soul Producer of the Year – Niphkeys
- Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year – Vtek
- Afro Gospel Producer of the Year – Hunkie Beats
- Female Producer of the Year – Loc The Plug
- Male Producer of the Year – AykBeats
- New Discovery Producer of the Year – JJay
Technical and Creative Categories
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer of the Year – Millamix
- Music Video Director of the Year – Jyde Ajala
- Songwriter of the Year – Fola
Media and Entertainment Categories
- Radio Station of the Year – Inspiration FM
- Entertainment Station Award (Terrestrial) of the Year – Superscreen
- Entertainment Station Award (Cable) of the Year – Trace Naija
- DJ Male of the Year – DJ YK Mule
- DJ Female of the Year – Dope Caesar
- OAP of the Year – Cera
- Blog of the Year – BellaNaija
- Online Music Platform of the Year – Spotify
Music Business and Industry Categories
- Artist Manager of the Year – Priest (Silent Lion)
- Record Label of the Year – Dangbana Republic
- Live Band of the Year – Cool Ice Band
- A&R Category of the Year – Eskor Umo
- Entertainment Lawyer of the Year – Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi
Special Recognition Award
- Soso Soberekon
Eleven Years of Celebrating the Creators Behind the Sound
Over the past eleven editions, The Beatz Awards has remained committed to recognising and celebrating the often-unseen professionals whose expertise, creativity and dedication make the music industry thrive.
The successful conclusion of the 11th edition further reinforces The Beatz Awards’ commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable music ecosystem while creating opportunities for industry professionals to connect, collaborate and grow.
The Beatz Awards – Celebrating the Creators Behind the Sound.
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BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Beatz Awards