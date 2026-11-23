Now, where do we begin with this costume? The red coral beads are everywhere, from the sheer-panelled corset bodysuit and its sweetheart neckline, trimmed with gold-toned cowrie shells, to the floor-sweeping beaded overskirt and train. Look a little closer and there’s a miniature Queen Idia mask emblem at the hip.

Then comes the fan-shaped coral bead headpiece, followed by a sweeping circular halo backpiece with cascading bead fringes. A tall gold ceremonial staff, topped with a sculpted Queen Idia mask, completes the look. Sculpted bronze-gold motifs and thousands of beads bring the whole tribute together, with each detail drawing from the artistry and royal traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

Of course, Danielle isn’t leaving us to admire the costume without knowing what inspired it. She shared the story behind Daughter of the Coral Throne, explaining how she wanted to honour her Edo heritage and celebrate a kingdom whose history and identity remain, even after many of its treasures were taken:

For my Miss Universe National Costume, I honour my Edo heritage and the extraordinary legacy of the ancient Kingdom of Benin, one of Africa’s greatest civilisations… Daughter of the Coral Throne reimagines the splendour of Edo royalty through contemporary African couture. Thousands of coral-inspired beads celebrate the prestige and authority of Benin royalty, while gold detailing pays tribute to the kingdom’s master craftsmen. The circular backpiece symbolises the continuity of our ancestry, radiating across generations. In my hand, a golden ceremonial staff honours the Oba of Benin, representing leadership, royal authority and an unbroken lineage. And as I follow in my mother’s footsteps, 35 years after she wore the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, I am reminded that legacy is not simply inherited. It is preserved, honoured and carried forward.

There’s a personal connection to this Miss Universe journey, too. Danielle, a 29-year-old Lagos-born medical doctor and King’s College London graduate, won Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 in September, following in the footsteps of her mother, Tonia Okogbenin, who represented Nigeria at the competition in 1991.

She’s also pursuing her medical career and her women’s health initiative, Scrub the Stigma. Now, she’s carrying that family history with her as she joins 116 contestants from around the world, including 17 African queens, ahead of the grand finale, tomorrow, 24 November, in Puerto Rico.

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Photo Credit: Danielle Adewusi/Instagram