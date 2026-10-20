Meet Solange Omon, the 21-Year-Old Cameroonian Model Who Made Her Victoria’s Secret Runway Debut

Did you see an African woman on the runway of the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? She walked with such a composed, smooth step that you couldn’t help but notice her as she stepped out into the bright spotlights of Los Angeles.

Her name is Solange Omon, a 21-year-old rising star who has officially earned her wings as the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel. She secured her place on the global stage after beating over 100,000 applicants in the brand’s open casting search, Angels Among Us. The competition, documented in a special YouTube series, crowned her as the winner, awarding her a one-year modelling contract with IMG Models alongside her runway debut.

Born in Cameroon as the eldest of six children, Solange moved to the United States and has spent the last few years living in Lewiston, Maine. Before entering the national spotlight, her everyday life looked quite different. She spent her time balancing university coursework with her job as a programme coordinator for a local non-profit organisation focused on supporting young people. Her work centred on helping Black and immigrant teenagers apply for jobs, find professional mentors, and access higher education resources across her community.

When she attended the open casting call in Chicago, she carried that grounded background straight onto the runway. For her big moment, she wore a contrast ivory and black lace lingerie set featuring a plunge bra paired with high-cut briefs, styled with oversized gold hoop drop earrings. The focus of her outfit was a pair of illuminated golden wings featuring embedded warm lights, paired with a sweeping bronze metallic train attached at the base of the wings.

As she walked down the glossy black runway, she held the edges of her metallic train, letting the lightweight fabric float behind her as she moved. Midway through her walk, she turned toward the cameras with a warm smile, twirled gracefully on the catwalk, and gestured to the audience before stepping back up the stage.

Her milestone victory marks a significant moment for African representation in global fashion, showing how a young woman from Central Africa went from community work to one of the most recognised runways in the world.