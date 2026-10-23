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Naomi Ackie Was Anything but Basic in Sculptural Schiaparelli at Paris Fashion Week

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Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie has been delivering some serious fashion moments lately, and her appearance at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week is another one for the books.

The British-Grenadian actress wore a striking black, single-sleeved gown that perfectly captured the house’s surrealist sensibility. Thousands of finely worked pleats created an almost liquid effect, hugging her figure before falling into a dramatic thigh-high slit. But what really makes this look special is the exaggerated sleeve, which gives the otherwise sleek silhouette an architectural quality.

Naomi has worn the brand a few times, and we love how she always embraces the brand’s aesthetic without letting it overwhelm her. The sculptural statement earrings and signature face-motif clutch brought just the right amount of the house’s eccentricity, while her slicked-back ponytail kept the overall look sharp and modern.

Naomi Ackie

 

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A post shared by Nicky Yates (@nicky_yates)

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