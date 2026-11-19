La Roche-Posay concluded its first Living Lab experience in Nigeria, welcoming Nigerian stakeholders to its opening party and three-day programme, held from 4 to 6 November 2026 at Oasis by The Five Palm, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Inspired by the original Living Lab concept in Paris, the experience brought the science, research and expertise behind skincare closer to Nigerian consumers and healthcare professionals. It marked the brand’s first Living Lab in the country, creating a platform for more accessible conversations around skin health, dermatological innovation and everyday skincare.

The experience opened with an exclusive session for healthcare professionals and invited guests before welcoming members of the public over the following two days. Each day featured three expert-led sessions exploring the role of dermatology and scientific research in advancing skin health, the wider impact of skin conditions on everyday life, and the importance of understanding product safety, tolerance and efficacy. The sessions brought together healthcare professionals and representatives from across Nigeria’s dermatological beauty and skincare community, encouraging knowledge-sharing and stronger connections between science, expertise and consumer education.

Visitors explored five dedicated Innovation Corners showcasing La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar, Mela B3, Anthelios, Cicaplast and Lipikar ranges. Each space introduced visitors to specific skin concerns and the science behind the brand’s product formulations.

Through interactive demonstrations and guided product experiences, guests gained a better understanding of different skin concerns and the role of targeted skincare in addressing them. At the Anthelios corner, visitors used a UV camera to see the effects of ultraviolet exposure and better understand the importance of sun protection. The Effaclar and Mela B3 spaces explored concerns including blemishes and hyperpigmentation, while the Cicaplast and Lipikar corners introduced visitors to approaches to caring for sensitive, damaged and dry skin.

Beyond the Innovation Corners, visitors explored the Blue House, which presented La Roche-Posay’s history and commitment to dermatological innovation, and the Scars of Life Cinema. The cinema screened a 25-minute film exploring the physical and psychological realities of living with scars and scarring, including their impact on self-image and everyday life. The film also highlighted how Lipikar supports the care of skin affected by scarring, bringing attention to the importance of addressing both the visible and less visible experiences associated with skin conditions.

The programme also created opportunities for visitors to engage with skincare experts and dermatologists through one-on-one consultations, ask questions about their individual skin concerns and receive guidance on building appropriate skincare routines. Visitors could then explore and purchase recommended products at the Konga pop-up, with discounts of up to 15% available.

“Skin conditions should not be treated based on assumptions or advice picked up from social media. Acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema and other concerns can have different underlying causes and require different approaches to management. Using the wrong products or adopting unsuitable routines can aggravate existing concerns rather than improve them,” said Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife, Consultant Physician and Dermatologist, and member of the L’Oréal Dermatologist Beauty MedSquad. “This is why initiatives like La Roche-Posay’s Living Lab are valuable. They create opportunities to bridge the gap between dermatological knowledge and everyday skincare decisions, helping people understand their skin and make more informed choices based on their actual needs, rather than trends or trial and error.”

Reflecting on the experience, Anaïs Routhiau, Business Development Manager, LID, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

“The Living Lab provided an opportunity to bring La Roche-Posay’s heritage, dermatological expertise and commitment to skin health closer to Nigerian consumers. Across the programme, we engaged with healthcare professionals and members of the public, creating opportunities for people to learn more about their skin and understand how dermatological science informs the products we develop. It was encouraging to see the interest in skin health education and the level of engagement throughout the experience.”

The first edition of the Living Lab Nigeria marked an important opportunity for La Roche-Posay to strengthen its engagement with consumers and the medical community, bringing dermatological knowledge, product education and practical conversations about skin health into one shared experience.

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