The Miss Universe stage is getting a beautiful dose of African representation this year, with 17 contestants from across the continent making their way to Puerto Rico for the pageant’s 75th edition. And there are plenty of stories to discover among them, from Uganda’s historic debut to Nigeria’s Danielle Adewusi, whose journey to the competition comes with a lovely family connection.

Taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Diamond Anniversary edition will bring together 116 contestants from around the world, all hoping to claim the newly unveiled 75th-anniversary crown, The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy. The grand finale is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

This year’s show will be hosted by R’Bonney Gabriel, Mario Lopez, Zuri Hall and Dayanara Torres. At the end of the night, reigning Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch of Mexico will pass on her crown to a new winner. Bosch took the title in Thailand last November, ahead of contestants from Thailand, Venezuela, the Philippines and Côte d’Ivoire.

For Africa, the road to this year’s competition has come with a few changes. Angola, the Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe were unable to participate due to U.S. travel and visa restrictions, while Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Rwanda and Senegal withdrew from the competition. Still, 17 African countries have contestants in the running, including Uganda, which is making its historic Miss Universe debut. Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Tunisia are among the countries returning to the global stage.

Representing Nigeria is 29-year-old medical doctor and women’s health advocate Danielle Adewusi, also known as Danielle Fadeke Adewusi. Her participation adds a special family detail to the story: she won Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 in Lagos, 35 years after her mother, Tonia Okogbenin, represented the country at Miss Universe 1991.

From first-time participation to familiar faces returning to the competition, these are the 17 African beauty queens representing the continent at Miss Universe 2026.

Dabilo Moses — Botswana

Representing Botswana is 26-year-old Dabilo Moses from Gaborone (born in Tutume). A Broadcasting and Journalism student at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, she previously won Miss Independence Botswana 2022, reached the Top 24 at Miss Supranational 2023 as Botswana’s first-ever entrant, and was appointed Miss Universe Botswana 2026 after finishing as first runner-up in 2025.

Audrey Black — Cameroon

After Cameroon’s brief absence from the pageant, 30-year-old Audrey Black (Audrey Black Moutongo) from Douala is carrying the nation’s flag in San Juan. Crowned Miss Cameroon, the Paris-educated entrepreneur is bringing Cameroonian culture and determination back to the Miss Universe stage.

Armandina Cunha — Cape Verde

Following Cape Verde’s debut at the pageant in 2025, 27-year-old Armandina Cunha from Mindelo steps onto the international stage as the country’s second-ever Miss Universe representative.

Jessi Kalambayi — Democratic Republic of the Congo

Representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo is 28-year-old Jessi Kalambayi from Kinshasa. No stranger to high-stakes pageantry, she previously held the title of Miss Colorado USA 2024 and placed in the Top 10 at Miss USA 2024 before winning the Miss Universe DRC 2026 crown in Kinshasa.

Sonia Gergis — Egypt

Flying the flag for Egypt is 32-year-old Sonia Gergis from Cairo, bringing North African representation and seasoned poise to the 116-woman lineup in Puerto Rico.

Isabel Mbomio — Equatorial Guinea

At 24 years old, Isabel Mbomio from Evinayong is representing Equatorial Guinea at the 75th Miss Universe competition, continuing the Central African nation’s presence on the global stage.

Bruk Belete — Ethiopia

Ethiopia makes its return to Miss Universe with 24-year-old Bruk Belete (Bruktawit Belete Woldeyes) of Addis Ababa, marking the East African country’s comeback to the international pageant.

Belvy Ofori — Ghana

Representing Ghana is 33-year-old Belvy Ofori from Accra. Having spent the lead-up to Puerto Rico sharing her journey and preparation across Ghanaian media, she is aiming to build on West Africa’s strong recent run at the competition.

Justine Kamara — Guinea

Also flying the flag for West Africa is 29-year-old Justine Kamara, who represents Guinea in San Juan alongside the 115 other international delegates.

Jean Ojiro — Kenya

Kenya returns to the Miss Universe fold with 27-year-old Jean Ojiro from Nyanza, bringing East African elegance back to the competition after the country sat out the previous edition.

Charene Labuschagne — Namibia

Representing Namibia is 28-year-old Charene Labuschagne from Windhoek, continuing the Southern African nation’s consistent run at the global pageant.

Danielle Adewusi — Nigeria

Nigeria’s representative, 29-year-old Danielle Adewusi (Danielle Fadeke Adewusi) from Lagos, brings together a background in medicine, pageantry, and advocacy. A King’s College London graduate with an MBBS in Medicine and a first-class BSc in Psychology, she previously placed Top 5 at Miss Universe Great Britain 2023 before winning Miss Universe Nigeria 2026. In San Juan, she is championing her women’s health initiative, “Scrub the Stigma,” while following in the footsteps of her mother, Tonia Okogbenin, who competed at Miss Universe in 1991.

Katti Fofanah — Sierra Leone