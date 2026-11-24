If your next braid appointment has you thinking beyond the usual ponytail or bun, Temi Nkem has an idea you might want to take to your hairstylist. The Big Brother Naija 2026 winner wore her thick braids in a high, sculptural updo, with oversized loops arranged into a crown. She paired it with a gold-and-black look, complete with metallic beauty details and contrasting textures.

Rather than letting her thick braids fall down her back, Temi has gathered them into a sleek, high updo, building them into an oversized crown of interlocking loops. The result is sculptural, full of volume and beautifully structured. It’s also a great example of how to style thick braids when you want a fresh way to wear them for an event. Pulling the hair up keeps the face open, while the loops create plenty of interest around the crown. And with the base kept sleek, the hairstyle gets to take centre stage without feeling too busy.

Then there are the beauty details. Temi goes for smoky brown eyeshadow, full lashes and a glossy nude lip outlined in brown, keeping the makeup warm and complementary to the outfit. A little gold takes things further: there’s a tiny cross-shaped crystal between her brows, three vertical micro-beads on her chin, hammered circular gold earrings and flecks of metallic gold leaf tracing the side of her face, from her left temple down to her collarbone. It’s an unexpected beauty detail, and one that ties in beautifully with the colours of her outfit.

Now, about that gown! Temi shows how to wear gold and black with ease, starting with a structured matte-gold leather corset bodice. It features vertical seam boning, a deep V-plunge neckline and a sharply defined V-shaped basque waist. Below it, a fitted black velvet skirt brings a different texture into the look, while matching off-the-shoulder velvet arm bands complete the silhouette. The contrast between the gold leather and plush black velvet is what makes the combination work so well. Rather than having both colours compete for attention, the matte gold adds warmth and the black velvet gives the outfit balance.

So, if thick braids are next on your salon mood board, you might want to save Temi’s updo. And if you’re planning a gold-and-black outfit, her mix of leather and velvet is another styling idea worth keeping.

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Photo Credit: Temi Nkem/Instagram