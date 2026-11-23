Baby news and a beautiful maternity reveal? Congratulations are certainly in order for Mitchel Ukachukwu (née Ihezue)! The former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder is expecting her first child, and she’s sharing the lovely news with photographs that have us smiling and admiring her royal blue maternity look. If this is how Mitchel is introducing us to her maternity style, we’re already looking forward to more.

For her pregnancy announcement, Mitchel slipped into a strapless, floor-length royal blue gown crafted from finely pleated, semi-sheer organza. The sweetheart neckline is gathered into a knot just above her baby bump, while the skirt falls into soft pleats, opening into a high front slit. She added a matching pleated neck scarf that flows into a long cape, with sweeping lengths of royal blue fabric suspended around her to complete the setting.

We also love how the beauty details bring everything together: chestnut-brown hair in glossy, side-parted Hollywood waves, soft bronzed makeup and understated gold jewellery. And, of course, those sweet photographs of her cradling her bump make the announcement all the more lovely.

Many of us first got to know Mitchel as Mitchel Ihezue when she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria crown in 2017, before going on to claim the Miss Universe Nigeria title in 2023. Her pregnancy announcement comes nearly three years after she married Nigerian billionaire businessman and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikukuoma. The couple celebrated their union in December 2023 with traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Anambra State and are now preparing to welcome their first child.

Sharing the news, Mitchel wrote, “Soooo….we cooked! The bestowment of God’s goodness. God is Faithful.”

And they really did cook! With their first child on the way, Mitchel and Nicholas are getting ready for a new chapter together. We can’t be the only ones already looking forward to seeing how Mitchel styles her baby bump, can we?

***

Photo Credit: Mitchel Ukachukwu/Instagram