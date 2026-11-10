Ifeyinwa Azubike Reconsiders the Rules of Dressing with The Ladymaker’s Stand On Ceremony

During Lagos Fashion Week, The Ladymaker’s Founder and Creative Director, Ifeyinwa Azubike, introduced Stand On Ceremony, a collection that considers the relationship between personal expression and the expectations attached to an occasion.

Presented on 27 October 2026 at The Sphere, Lagos, the collection draws from the familiar expression to stand on ceremony: to insist on the observance of formalities. For Ifeyinwa Azubike, the idea presents an opportunity to examine the traditions women inherit, the rituals they observe and the choices they make when dressing for themselves.

The collection is built around two identities: The Devotee and The Rebel. They are not opposing personalities so much as two ways of relating to ceremony.

The Devotee embraces its rituals. She understands the language of formal dressing and participates in it with intention. For her, dressing fully is an expression of desire and personal conviction. The Rebel is equally familiar with the rules, but she is selective about the ones she follows. Her approach to dressing allows for disruption, though never simply for the sake of attention.

Through these characters, Azubike considers a familiar experience for women: the pull between what an occasion expects and what an individual wants to express. Every woman who has dressed for an occasion has encountered this tension in some form, whether in choosing to honour a tradition or finding room to express herself within it.

The garments give form to this conversation. The Cloister Dress is paired with the Banner Dress, while the Manor Jumpsuit is placed alongside the Assembly Set. Other looks, including the Herald Dress, Emissary Set, Procession Dress and Sovereign Set, extend the collection’s exploration of the two identities.

Material choices move between crimson jacquard, rose jacquard, ice jacquard, denim Akwete, wine Adire, midnight sequins and beaded velvet. The collection draws on fabrics and textures that allow ceremony to be interpreted through different moods, silhouettes and degrees of formality.

Stand On Ceremony was presented during Lagos Fashion Week through an intimate fashion presentation, followed by a soirée where guests could experience the garments more closely.

The evening was held in partnership with MAC Cosmetics, which provided beauty; Moët & Chandon, the champagne partner; Jacque Scents, which created the fragrance experience; and The Nail Boutique, responsible for nail artistry.

For Ifeyinwa Azubike, the question the collection leaves with its audience is a personal one: are you a Rebel or a Devotee?

The Ladymaker Brand Profile

Founded in 2015 by Ifeyinwa Azubike, The Ladymaker is a Lagos-based womenswear brand that brings together African heritage, classical elegance and contemporary design. Established by Azubike following a career in commercial law, the brand was born from a desire to create timeless clothing rooted in craftsmanship, fit and enduring style rather than fleeting trends.

At the heart of The Ladymaker is a belief that heritage is a living source of inspiration. The brand draws from centuries-old African textile traditions, artisanal techniques and cultural references, reinterpreting them through refined silhouettes designed for the modern woman. Rather than treating craft as decoration, The Ladymaker integrates it into the construction of each garment, creating pieces that balance tradition with contemporary dressing.

Every design is meticulously handmade in Lagos by a team of pan-African artisans, reflecting the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality and thoughtful production. Techniques such as handwoven aso oke, shibori-inspired textiles, jacquard weaving and artisanal finishing regularly appear throughout its collections, demonstrating a considered approach to both material and form.

The Ladymaker has become recognised for dressing women through life’s meaningful moments, offering wardrobes that move effortlessly across work, celebrations, travel, weddings and special occasions. Its collections are defined by elegant tailoring, architectural silhouettes and versatile pieces that remain relevant well beyond a single season.

Find The Ladymaker

Instagram: @the_ladymaker

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