A decade of beauty, creativity and skincare excellence deserves a special celebration. Clinique and MAC Cosmetics marked 10 years in Nigeria with an exciting beauty experience at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

The milestone was brought to life through engaging brand experiences, expert-led masterclass and personalized beauty moments, celebrating the brands’ journey and their continued commitment to helping people look good, feel good and express themselves with confidence.

The celebration brought together beauty enthusiasts, skincare lovers, long-standing customers, guests and brand supporters for an engaging day of discovery, education, entertainment and shopping, offering attendees an opportunity to experience the distinctive worlds of both brands while commemorating ten years of impact in the Nigerian beauty industry.

At Clinique, the experience centred on personalized skincare, product innovation and the importance of understanding individual skin needs.

Guests were introduced to the newly

formulated Moisture Surge, discovering its refreshed formulation and experiencing the brand’s approach to hydration and skin care.

One-on-one skin consultations were another key highlight, allowing guests to engage with

skincare experts, receive personalized recommendations and better understand how to build routines suited to their individual skincare needs.

Complemented by refreshments, product

exploration and shopping opportunities, the Clinique experience created a welcoming space for guests to connect with the brand and discover solutions for their skincare journeys.

Over at MAC Cosmetics, the celebration was an expression of creativity, individuality and the

transformative power of makeup.

A major highlight was the masterclass led by MAC West Africa’s Area Retail and Artistry Trainer, Odu Onikosi Oluwayomi, who shared professional techniques, artistry tips and insights into creating beauty looks.

The interactive session gave guests an opportunity to learn, engage and deepen their appreciation of makeup artistry. Guests also enjoyed personalised shade-matching sessions, helping them discover their ideal complexion matches while experiencing MAC’s newly formulated Skin Tint.

The product experience offered an opportunity to explore the latest in complexion innovation and discover a fresh approach to everyday makeup.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a live DJ serenaded the environment with an exciting

selection of music, creating an energetic and vibrant setting.

Guests explored the MAC collection, engaged with the beauty experts, enjoyed the experience and shopped their favourite products, making the occasion as much about discovery as it was about celebration.

Beyond the festivities, the anniversary celebration represented an important milestone for both brands and their continued relationship with Nigerian consumers.

Over the past decade, MAC Cosmetics and Clinique have remained committed to bringing world-class beauty experiences, product innovation, education and personalised expertise closer to their customers.

As Clinique and MAC Cosmetics celebrate ten years in the Nigerian market, the Abuja

experience served as a reminder that beauty goes beyond products. It is about community, self-

expression, discovery and creating meaningful connections with the people who bring the

brands to life.

Ten years in Nigeria. A decade of beauty, innovation and connection. And the journey continues.

About Clinique

Clinique is a dermatologist-developed skincare, makeup and fragrance brand known for its

commitment to research, product innovation and personalised skincare solutions.

About MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is a globally recognised professional makeup brand celebrated for its artistry, inclusivity, innovation and commitment to empowering self-expression through makeup.

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