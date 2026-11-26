A toothbrush with fluoride toothpaste is the better choice for protecting your teeth against cavities, but chewing sticks are real cleaning tools too. Some studies have found that using a chewing stick alongside brushing can help remove more plaque and reduce gum inflammation. So if you grew up with a chewing stick, you do not need to feel embarrassed about it.

Can a chewing stick clean your teeth as well as a toothbrush?

In studies with adults, certain chewing sticks can clean your teeth about as well as a toothbrush for plaque and gum health, as long as you use them properly. Plaque is the soft, sticky layer of bacteria that builds up on your teeth, and it can lead to gum disease and cavities.

Studies of miswak, a type of chewing stick made from the Salvadora persica tree, have found that it can remove plaque and reduce gum inflammation about as effectively as a toothbrush. Some studies also found that people who used miswak alongside brushing had less plaque and less gum inflammation than people who only brushed.

Nigerian chewing sticks come from many plants, including dogonyaro (neem) and orogbo (bitter kola). Not every type has been studied, so we cannot assume they all produce the same results.

Why do dentists recommend a toothbrush with fluoride toothpaste?

Dentists recommend a toothbrush with fluoride toothpaste because it protects against cavities, and a chewing stick cannot promise that. Fluoride toothpaste is proven to reduce tooth decay compared with toothpaste without fluoride. The American Dental Association recommends brushing twice a day with it.

The chewing stick studies discussed measured plaque and gum health, not cavities. Unlike fluoride toothpaste, a chewing stick doesn’t provide a reliable amount of fluoride to help protect your teeth against decay.

A toothbrush typically reaches the inner surfaces of your teeth more effectively because the bristles are aligned with the handle.

The best routine is to brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and use your chewing stick as an extra if you like it. Clean between your teeth once a day with floss or an interdental brush, which is a tiny brush made for the gaps between teeth. Neither a chewing stick nor a toothbrush fully cleans those spaces.

How do you use a chewing stick without hurting your gums?

If you’re to use a chewing stick, use it gently and keep it fresh. First, peel back about half an inch of bark and chew the tip until it frays soft like a brush.

Then clean with short strokes moving away from the gum, because hard side-to-side scrubbing can irritate your gums. Replace the tip when it becomes worn or stiff, since a rough tip is harder on your gums, and keep your strokes light.

When you have a tooth problem, always tell your dentist exactly what you use so they can give you advice that fits your routine. You could say, “I use a chewing stick most mornings, and I also brush with toothpaste. Can you check my teeth and gums and show me if there’s anything I should change?”

If you notice bleeding gums, sensitivity near your gumline or gums that seem to be pulling back, book a dental check-up. These symptoms can have different causes, and your dentist can help identify what’s happening. Whichever one you use, you are allowed to mention it to your dentist.