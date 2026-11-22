Have you ever spent six hours in an airport waiting for your connecting flight, watching the departure screens, browsing duty-free shops and wondering what the city outside looks like? Perhaps you were connecting through Istanbul, Doha, Dubai or Addis Ababa. You were technically in another country, but the closest you came to experiencing it was buying a souvenir at the airport.

What if I told you that some airlines could help you turn that connection into an additional holiday, sometimes even providing accommodation? Having travelled to more than 70 countries, I have learnt that one of the smartest ways to travel is to pay attention to the journey, not just the destination. Many Nigerians book international tickets based on price, travel time and baggage allowance. These are important considerations, but there is another question worth asking: What else can this ticket give me?

I am talking about stopovers, not the hurried two-hour connection where you are running between terminals, but an intentional break in your journey that allows you to experience another destination before continuing to the country you originally planned to visit. And with the right airline, itinerary and travel documents, that additional experience might cost less than you imagine.

First, Understand What You Are Booking

A layover is generally a connection between flights; a stopover is a longer, planned break in your journey. Airlines define these differently, and the distinction matters because some offer special hotel packages, sightseeing tours or complimentary accommodation to qualifying passengers.

For example, imagine travelling from Lagos to London through Istanbul. Instead of spending a few hours at Istanbul Airport, you could investigate whether your ticket qualifies for a longer stopover, allowing you to explore Istanbul before continuing to London. You have now turned one international journey into an opportunity to experience two destinations outside Nigeria. The secret is to investigate the stopover before purchasing your ticket, rather than arriving at the airport and hoping the airline will allow you to stay longer.

Turkish Airlines: Turn Istanbul Into Part of Your Holiday

Turkish Airlines operates a Stopover in Istanbul programme for eligible international passengers connecting through Istanbul Airport. For visa purposes, Nigerians do not qualify, but with a valid Turkish visa you would be able to qualify for some of the perks.

Qualifying travellers with connections of at least 20 hours and up to seven days may receive complimentary hotel accommodation. Under the standard programme, eligible Economy Class passengers can receive one night in a four-star hotel, while Business Class passengers may receive two nights in a five-star or boutique hotel.

Imagine travelling from Abuja or Lagos through Istanbul to London, Paris or another European destination. Rather than treating Istanbul as somewhere you simply change planes, you could plan time to experience the Grand Bazaar, the Bosphorus and the city’s extraordinary cultural heritage. The programme has specific conditions, including qualifying return tickets, participating countries of departure and an application made at least 72 hours before the relevant flight.

The complimentary accommodation does not cover every expense. Airport transfers, visa fees and other personal costs remain your responsibility. And for Nigerian passport holders, permission to enter Türkiye must be established before departure. A hotel voucher is not a substitute for a visa. There is also Touristanbul, a separate complimentary sightseeing programme for eligible passengers with shorter connections, typically between six and 24 hours. The two programmes have different conditions and cannot simply be combined.

Qatar Airways: A Stopover That Requires More Planning

Qatar Airways offers an opportunity to turn a connection through Doha into an additional holiday. However, for Nigerian passport holders, there is an important distinction between the airline’s advertised stopover offers and the actual requirements for entering Qatar.

While Qatar Airways promotes discounted stopover accommodation, Nigerian travellers should not assume they can access these packages without first satisfying Qatar’s visa requirements. Under the arrangement applicable to Nigerian travellers, obtaining the relevant visa requires purchasing an eligible Discover Qatar package with a minimum of three nights’ accommodation from accredited travel companies in Nigeria.

This means the stopover is not necessarily an opportunity to enjoy complimentary or heavily discounted accommodation. Instead, its value lies in the possibility of incorporating Doha into an international journey without purchasing an entirely separate return flight from Nigeria. For example, if you are travelling from Lagos to Singapore through Doha, you could investigate a ticket that allows you to spend three nights in Qatar before continuing to Singapore.

You would still need to budget for the qualifying Discover Qatar accommodation package, visa requirements, meals, activities and other expenses. The potential saving is therefore in the flight arrangement rather than the hotel. This is an important lesson about stopover programmes: what an airline advertises globally may not be equally accessible to every passport holder. Before booking, confirm your visa eligibility, the required Discover Qatar package and whether the extended stopover changes your airfare.

Ethiopian Airlines: Discover Addis Ababa on Your Way to Another Destination

For travellers heading to destinations across Africa and beyond, Ethiopian Airlines offers an opportunity worth investigating.

Eligible passengers connecting through Addis Ababa for between eight and 24 hours on qualifying Ethiopian Airlines tickets can receive complimentary hotel accommodation, meals and airport transfers. The airline also offers sightseeing experiences through Ethiopian Holidays.

Imagine flying from Abuja to Cape Town through Addis Ababa. Instead of spending a long connection inside the airport, you could use an eligible stopover to experience Ethiopian coffee culture, local cuisine and some of the capital’s attractions before continuing to South Africa.

The airline generally issues accommodation vouchers to qualifying passengers at their departure airport or transit desk (but make sure you already have your visa before going to the desk).

Passengers wishing to leave the airport must still satisfy Ethiopia’s entry requirements. The airline may assist with transit documentation under its qualifying programme, but this should be confirmed before travel. For me, this is an excellent example of how a journey through Africa can become an opportunity to discover more of the continent.

Emirates: Understand the Difference Between Dubai Connect and a Dubai Holiday

Dubai is already a familiar destination to many Nigerian travellers, but there is an important distinction between deliberately stopping in Dubai and qualifying for Emirates’ Dubai Connect service.

Dubai Connect can provide accommodation and other transit assistance to eligible passengers with qualifying connections, generally between six and 26 hours. However, it is designed around the best available flight connection, not simply a passenger’s desire to extend a holiday.

If you deliberately choose a much longer connection when a shorter eligible one exists, you may not qualify for the complimentary service. That does not mean you cannot plan Dubai into a wider holiday. You can investigate a paid multi-city itinerary or a ticket that allows a longer stay. UAE government is also constantly changing its rules, so make sure to check all this properly before booking that trip.

For example, you might arrange Lagos to Dubai, spend several nights there, then continue to Bangkok or Singapore before returning home. But that is a planned multi-city journey, not necessarily a free airline stopover. Understanding the difference prevents disappointment and unexpected expenses.

EgyptAir and Royal Air Maroc: Look Beyond the Obvious Hubs

Two other airlines worth investigating are EgyptAir and Royal Air Maroc.

EgyptAir provides transit accommodation in Cairo for certain qualifying international connections. Depending on the cabin, fare and connection, the minimum transit period may be six or eight hours, with accommodation generally limited to eligible connections of no more than 24 hours. It is also important that you either get the ‘ok to board’, which allows you to qualify for a visa on arrival from an accredited agent, or you can qualify for a visa on arrival with a UK, US, Schengen, or Canadian visa.

A traveller flying through Cairo could therefore investigate whether a qualifying connection provides an opportunity to experience Egypt before continuing to Europe or another destination.

Royal Air Maroc also provides transit assistance in Casablanca, including meals and, in certain circumstances, hotel accommodation subject to availability. For travellers connecting through Morocco to Europe, Casablanca could become more than an airport on the way to somewhere else. This is most possible for those with Morocco visas from the embassy in Abuja or those who qualify for E-visas (UK, US,Schengen,Canada etc visa).

However, neither airline’s transit accommodation policy should be mistaken for an unrestricted complimentary holiday. The rules depend on the ticket, connection and immigration requirements.

How to Actually Book a Stopover

Before purchasing your next international ticket, I suggest following a simple process.

First, identify the airline’s connecting hub. If you are flying Turkish Airlines, investigate Istanbul. If you are flying Qatar Airways, look at Doha. For Ethiopian Airlines, consider Addis Ababa.

Second, visit the airline’s official website and search for its stopover programme. Do not assume that selecting a long connection automatically qualifies you for complimentary accommodation.

Third, compare the ordinary return fare with an eligible stopover or multi-city itinerary. Check whether changing the connection increases the ticket price.

Fourth, confirm what the airline actually provides. Some programmes include a hotel and meals. Others offer discounted accommodation. Some provide tours, while others only assist with overnight transit.

Finally, check your visa eligibility before making any nonrefundable payments, and most importantly, if you’re not sure, speak to an IATA-accredited travel agent to guide you.

This final point is particularly important for Nigerian passport holders. A country may allow you to transit through its airport without a visa but require separate permission before you can leave the terminal.

The Real Savings Are in the Planning

Let us be clear: adding another destination is not automatically free. Even when an airline provides complimentary accommodation, you may still need to pay for visas, meals, transport and activities.

But compare that with purchasing an entirely separate international return ticket from Nigeria to visit the same country another time. You may find that a carefully planned stopover provides better overall value.

There is also the question of time. A 20-hour stopover does not mean 20 hours of sightseeing. Immigration, airport transfers, hotel check-in, and your next departure all reduce the time available. Sometimes a short guided tour is the sensible choice. Sometimes a full night or two allows you to enjoy the city properly.

And sometimes, the fastest connection is still the best option. The objective is not to complicate every journey. It is to understand the opportunities available before deciding.

Before You Book Your Next Flight

As we approach another year of travel, I want you to look differently at the international tickets you are considering. If you are travelling through Istanbul, Doha, Addis Ababa, Dubai, Cairo or Casablanca, ask what opportunities exist beyond the departure lounge.

Check the airline’s stopover conditions. Investigate its hotel arrangements. Compare the cost of extending your journey. And, most importantly, make sure you have the correct travel documents. You may discover that the airline taking you to your holiday destination can also introduce you to somewhere completely different.

Because sometimes, travelling more is not about buying another ticket; it is about discovering how much more you can do with the journey you are already taking.