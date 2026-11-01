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Movies & TV

Loving Itohan, Dear Ajayi & No Fury: 3 Nollywood Films to Watch in Cinemas This November

Loving Itohan, Dear Ajayi, and No Fury lead the lineup of Nollywood films to watch in Nigerian cinemas this November.
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Nancy Isime in a red high-slit gown and beaded crown sitting beside Uzor Arukwe in a white native outfit and coral beads.

Lead stars Nancy Isime and Uzor Arukwe pose in traditional attire for Loving Itohan, arriving in cinemas this November. Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

This November, we urge you to plan your cinema itinerary well because you are about to be thoroughly entertained by Nollywood’s big-screen offerings. As the end-of-year movie season kicks into high gear, Nigerian filmmakers are serving up a rich mix of emotional romance, deeply moving historical drama, and high-stakes revenge thrillers.

Whether you are stepping out for a weekend date night or gathering friends for a popcorn-filled cinematic escape, these three titles promise to make your cinema visits worthwhile. Here are the Nollywood films hitting the big screen this November.

Loving Itohan

If you are in the mood for a sweeping romantic drama that tests the boundaries of second chances, Loving Itohan should be at the top of your list. Executive produced by Nancy Isime and directed jointly by Lucas Oluwale and Orobosa Ikponmwen, the story is written by Orobosa Ikponmwen and produced by the film’s lead team.

Nancy Isime wearing a red fringed dress and Benin Okuku crown touching faces with Uzor Arukwe wearing Edo coral bead accessories for Loving Itohan.

Nancy Isime and Uzor Arukwe in traditional Edo attire for the romantic Nollywood drama Loving Itohan. Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

The plot follows Itohan, a woman navigating a maze of hidden truths and unexpected emotional revelations that force her to re-evaluate her understanding of love, loyalty, and past relationships. Starring Nancy Isime alongside Uzor Arukwe, Oberry Hovah, Martha Ehinome, Dorathy Bachor, Chioma Nwosu, and Grace Dein Coker, the film promises intense onscreen chemistry and compelling drama. Loving Itohan makes its nationwide cinema debut on 6 November 2026.

Dear Ajayi

Fresh from making waves on the international festival circuit, Dear Ajayi offers a deeply poignant, nostalgia-tinged look into 1990s Southwestern Nigeria. Directed and written by Damilola Orimogunje with KC Obiajulu as producer, this period piece centres on two estranged sisters—Ade and Titi Ajayi—who are forced back under the same roof to care for their paralysed mother. As Ade’s steadfast religious devotion collides with Titi’s rebellious spirit and musical ambitions, their tense living arrangement exposes hidden grief, familial guilt, and complex sacrifices.

Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, and Bimbo Akintola, lead cast members of Damilola Orimogunje’s Venice-selected Nigerian feature film Dear Ajayi.

Lead cast members Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, and Bimbo Akintola for Damilola Orimogunje’s period drama, Dear Ajayi.

Featuring a powerful cast that includes Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, Lanre Hassan,  Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Power, Michelle Dede, Chioma OmeruahChigul”, Tope Tedela, Baaj Adebule, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Antar Laniyan, the film expands into wide nationwide theatrical release on 13 November 2026.

No Fury

For lovers of gripping suspense and emotional payback, No Fury delivers a tense theatrical ride. Directed by Akay Mason, written by Chijioke Ononiwu, and produced by the creative ensemble at Inkblot Productions, the storyline follows a seemingly perfect, envy-inducing marriage that completely shatters when a deep betrayal comes to light.

Black and white movie poster for No Fury showing hands with a gold wedding ring covering a head, under the tagline Trust Is Everything.

Official teaser poster for the Inkblot Productions revenge thriller No Fury starring Jim Iyke and Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Pushed to the edge, the betrayed wife sets out on a relentless path of vengeance, sparking an explosive confrontation that threatens to tear both families apart. Headlined by Jim Iyke and Nse IkpeEtim, alongside Nosa Rex and Kameel Audu, No Fury continues its nationwide cinema run throughout November 2026.

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