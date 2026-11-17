The 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) brought together some of the continent’s most exciting film talents, with productions from Kenya, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and beyond earning recognition across the categories. Two films, in particular, led the winners’ list: the Kenyan-Nigerian co-production One Woman, One Bra, which claimed Best Film alongside two other awards, and Côte d’Ivoire’s The Color of Exile, which secured four wins, including Best Director and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Hosted by Benneth Ogbeiwi and Sophy Aiida, the ceremony celebrated filmmakers, actors and other industry talents whose work continues to shape African cinema.

The Kenyan-Nigerian co-production “One Woman, One Bra” emerged as the undisputed titan of the evening. Directed by Vincho Nchogu, the film walked away with the most coveted prizes of the night, securing Best Film, the Ousmane Sembène Award for Best Film in an African Language, and Best Debut Feature Film by a Director. Its triumph follows an impressive run on the international festival circuit, including a selection to represent Kenya at the Academy Awards.

Hot on its heels was Côte d’Ivoire’s “The Color of Exile”, which swept four major categories to claim the title of most-awarded single film at the ceremony. Azlarabe Alaoui took home Best Director, Naky Sy Savane earned Best Actress in a Leading Role, alongside twin technical victories in Achievement in Cinematography and Achievement in Sound.

Nigerian cinema also made its formidable presence felt with a total of eight wins across various categories.”To Adaego With Love” captured the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film alongside Achievement in Screenplay. Meanwhile, Daniel Etim-Effiong’s “The Herd” turned its nominations into gold with wins for Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Make-Up, and a stellar win for Linda Ejiofor, who picked up Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

In the acting categories, Wale Ojo delivered a brilliant victory for Nigeria by winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “Lights Out.” Over in the regional and diaspora categories, Uganda’s Samuel Kabugo secured Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Slum Bomber“, while Ghana’s “The Fisherman” claimed Achievement in Costume Design, and Nigeria’s “The Creek” and “Evi” picked up wins for visual effects and soundtrack respectively.

See the full winners list below