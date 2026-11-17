Nigerian music history just added another major chapter in Los Angeles, and the celebration has been loud from Lagos to London. On Saturday, 14 November 2026, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti and Nigerian-British singer Sade Adu were officially inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a star-studded ceremony at the Peacock Theatre.

For Fela Kuti, nearly three decades after his passing in 1997, this induction makes him the first African-born solo artist to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Honoured posthumously in the Early Influence category—five years after he was first nominated in 2021—the recognition celebrates how he fused West African rhythms with jazz, funk, and soul to create Afrobeat, using his voice and horns to confront social and political injustice across classics like “Zombie”, “Water No Get Enemy”, and “Sorrow, Tears and Blood”. It also caps off an extraordinary 2026 for his legacy, coming just months after the Recording Academy presented him with a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February, another first for an African artist.

Representing the Afrobeat legend on the night were members of the Kuti family, with his children Yeni Kuti, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, and Shalewa Kuti, alongside his grandson Made Kuti, stepping out in Los Angeles to accept the honour on his behalf. Speaking on the milestone, the family reflected on how remarkable it is to see Fela receive both the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in the very same year.

Meanwhile, Sade Adu—born Helen Folasade Adu in Ibadan—was inducted in the Performer category as the frontwoman of her acclaimed British band Sade, alongside longtime bandmates Stuart Matthewman, Paul Spencer Denman, and Andrew Hale. Earning their spot on their second nomination, the group behind timeless soul-jazz records such as “Smooth Operator”, “The Sweetest Taboo”, and “Your Love Is King” opted to sit out the ceremony in true low-key fashion, though they shared a warm message thanking fans and dedicating the milestone to their late longtime producer Mike Pela.

The 2026 induction class also welcomed a wide range of global icons across its categories, including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Oasis, Iron Maiden, and Joy Division/New Order in the Performer category, alongside fellow Early Influence honourees Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, and Gram Parsons, with live tribute performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Remy Ma, Gwen Stefani, and Method Man.

For fans eager to watch the Kuti family accept Fela’s plaque and catch all the tributes from the Peacock Theatre, the recorded 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction special will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ on 9 December 2026.