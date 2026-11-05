A Christmas surprise, a complicated love triangle, a secret that could change everything and family ties put to the test. There’s plenty of storytelling to get into on YouTube this week, with Nollywood bringing fresh movies that explore love, loyalty, grief, ambition and the complications that come with family. If you’re looking for something to settle down with after a long day or add to your week watchlist, here are five Nollywood movies to stream this week on IK Ogbonna TV, Omoni Oboli TV, Uchenna Mbunabo TV, Blessing Obasi TV and Kanayo O. Kanayo TV.

My Brother’s Shoes — IK Ogbonna TV

Love, loyalty, and family obligation collide in My Brother’s Shoes, a tense domestic drama where one woman stands between two brothers and a secret capable of tearing everyone apart. Directed by Benjamin Barnabas and produced by IK Ogbonna, the film stars Frederick Leonard, Bimbo Ademoye, and IK Ogbonna in a story where desire clashes with deep-rooted tradition, proving that the deepest heartbreak often comes from the people closest to home.

My Mother’s Christmas Guest — Omoni Oboli TV

The festive season arrives early on Omoni Oboli TV with My Mother’s Christmas Guest, a warm holiday romance produced by Omoni Oboli. When Amara brings her current boyfriend home for Christmas, she walks straight into an unexpected surprise arranged by her mother:her ex-fiancé is already waiting at the family house. As everyone gathers to revive a cherished Christmas tradition, unresolved feelings bubble back to the surface, leaving Amara torn between the man she arrived with and the man she almost married. The cast features Ekama Etim-Inyang, Bobby Ekpe, Paul Utomi, Harriet Akinola, Desmond Bryce, Margaret Echeghe, and Raymond Umenze (Kage).

Mama Elo — Uchenna Mbunabo TV

Headlined by Jackie Appiah, Sonia Uche, and Blossom Chukwujekwu, Mama Elo brings a seasoned pan-African ensemble together for an emotional family drama on Uchenna Mbunabo TV. Produced by Uchenna Mbunabo, the film follows a deeply personal journey through sacrifice, resilience, and the complicated bonds that hold households together when tested by life’s toughest turns.

Keep Loving — Blessing Obasi TV

Ready to open her heart again after loss, Aisha finds herself drawn to Osas, a warm and attentive photographer who brings light back into her world. Yet moving forward proves far more complicated than expected because Aisha still speaks to her late ex-fiancé, Edidiong—a secret that threatens her new relationship before it truly begins. Produced by Blessing Obasi, starring BamBam Olawunmi and Clinton Joshua, and streaming on Blessing Obasi TV, Keep Loving offers an intimate look at grief, healing, and learning how to let go of the past.

Bitter Union — Kanayo O. Kanayo TV

Veteran screen icon Kanayo O. Kanayo leads the cast of Bitter Union on Kanayo O. Kanayo TV, joined by Ichie Fuego, Chisom Agoawuike, and Blessing Onwukwe. Produced under the Kanayo O. Kanayo TV banner, this gripping Nollywood drama dives into strained alliances, hidden motives, and the fallout that follows when personal ambition collides with family ties.