Music
Rema Reveals 7-Track E-Mortal Boy (EMB) EP Tracklist With Wizkid, BNYX & More
Rema has revealed the official seven-song tracklist for his upcoming EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB), featuring Wizkid, BNYX, London, and Kah-Lo ahead of its Friday, 20 November 2026 release.
Come Friday, 20 November, seven brand-new tracks from Rema will be making their way to streaming platforms, and if the official tracklist for his upcoming EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB), is anything to go by, Afrobeats listeners have quite a few new songs to look forward to over the weekend.
First, the headline news everyone is talking about: Wizkid is on the opening track, “Feel Alright“. This marks the very first time Rema and Wizkid have teamed up on an official joint song, which makes it an instant highlight before the rest of the EP even gets going.
If you have already been replaying “Oh No” and “TEA“, those two singles are right where they belong on the seven-song lineup, joined by two more solo records, “VeLvet” and “SUGA“. Rema also brings in American producer BNYX or “TANZANIA“, before wrapping things up on “Bang Bang” with longtime collaborator London and Nigerian-American singer Kah-Lo.
Coming three years after his 2023 EP, Ravage, and two years after his Grammy-nominated sophomore album, HEIS, E-Mortal Boy (EMB) marks the Mavin Records and Jonzing World star’s next chapter—and Friday cannot come soon enough.