Two music stars, two countries, one beautiful love story! Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas and Ghanaian songstress Efya have made things official, celebrating their union in Accra with a wedding that brought Nigerian and Ghanaian traditions together. From their coordinated traditional looks to their elegant white wedding outfits and a song Tomi made especially for his bride, there was plenty to love about this celebration.

If you’ve followed the music scenes in Nigeria and Ghana, you’ll know that Tomi and Efya have each carved out their own place in contemporary African music. Tomi Thomas, who hails from Delta State, Nigeria, first gained recognition as part of the music collective L.O.S (Loud On Sound), before building a solo catalogue that moves across Afro-fusion and alternative sounds. Efya, born Jane Awindor in Kumasi, Ghana, is one of the country’s most celebrated vocalists, known for her soulful music and multiple Ghana Music Awards. Now, the two have added a beautiful new chapter to their story, bringing their families, friends and two cultures together in Accra.

One of the lovely fashion moments from the celebration was their Nigerian traditional attire. The couple coordinated in rich bronze-brown shades, with Tomi wearing a woven traditional robe, complete with a matching traditional cap. He accessorised with layered orange coral neck beads, matching wrist beads and black loafers, while carrying a circular feathered fan inscribed with “OGENEE”.

Efya was every bit his match in a fitted, floor-length bronze-brown gown, with gold and silver beadwork covering the corset bodice and sheer sleeves. The structured peplum details at the hips added shape to the dress, while a beaded treble clef motif on the skirt made a sweet reference to the music that brought so much of their story together. She finished with a pleated gold-and-bronze headwrap, a white-and-coral beaded choker, coral earrings and gold strappy heels.

For their white wedding, the couple opted for a timeless black-and-white palette. Tomi kept things classic in a double-breasted white tuxedo jacket, complete with a white pocket square, crisp dress shirt and black bow tie. Black tailored trousers and matching dress shoes completed his look. Efya, meanwhile, made a beautiful bridal entrance in a fitted white lace mermaid gown with an embellished illusion neckline, sheer floral lace long sleeves and a corset-style waist.

The voluminous detachable overskirt added another dimension to the dress, while her sleek low bun and large white structured bouquet with a jewelled centre completed her bridal look. Against a setting of chandeliers and warm floral installations, the newlyweds looked right at home.

And because music is such a big part of their story, the celebration had a special musical detail too. Tomi shot the official music video for “Woman“, a song he made for his wife, featuring Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, on their wedding day. A song dedicated to his bride, filmed on the very day they became husband and wife? We think that’s a rather lovely way to mark the occasion. Between the cultural traditions, the beautiful outfit changes and the music woven into their celebration, Tomi Thomas and Efya gave us a wedding that was unmistakably theirs.