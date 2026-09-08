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Kente, Gold & Couple Style! See Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Ghana Wedding Looks

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Kente, Gold & Couple Style! See Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Ghana Wedding Looks

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson celebrated their traditional Akan wedding in Accra, Ghana, in hand-woven Kente regalia, custom Mimmy Yeboah fashion, and a bespoke multi-gemstone wedding band crafted in Mumbai.
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Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson smiling at each other while walking in traditional hand-woven Kente drapes and gold jewellery.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson sharing a joyful moment as they walk through their traditional Ghanaian wedding venue.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Akan wedding in Accra came with Kente, family traditions, famous guests and a wedding ring that required a trip all the way to Mumbai!

While the sweethearts celebrated their union with a breathtaking traditional Ghanaian ceremony surrounded by nearly 1,000 guests, Keely had another surprise up his sleeve for his bride: a custom, one-of-one eternity band with each gemstone hand-picked to mirror her personality and the vibrant colours of her Kente cloth.

The traditional nuptials, held at the private residence of former Ghanaian President Nana AkufoAddo, brought together family, friends, and a star-studded lineup of guests. Bozoma’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton were in attendance, alongside music royalty Tiwa Savage, Efya, KiDi, and Gyakie.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage posing in a vibrant hot pink off-shoulder gown with patterned Kente hemline at Bozoma Saint John’s traditional Ghanaian wedding in Accra.

Tiwa Savage serving pure glam in a custom pink corseted Kente gown by Ghanaian luxury brand Saadia Sanusi at Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s traditional Ghanaian wedding in Accra. Photo Credit: Focus and Blur/Instagram

Before the festivities got into full swing, the couple took guests through the meaningful customs that made their big day so special. Opening up about the distinction between a Western wedding and an Akan ceremony, Bozoma shared how Akan marriage traditions focus on uniting two families—adding with a smile that her favourite part of the tradition is the bride being celebrated as the ultimate prize. Keely, on the other hand, had to fulfil the extensive customary dowry list presented by Bozoma’s family, which featured fine spirits, premium textiles, cash envelopes, and of course, stunning jewellery.

Bozoma Saint John smiling in a golden satin dressing gown and matching patterned bonnet during bridal preparations in Accra.

Bozoma Saint John preparing for her traditional Akan union in a golden embroidered robe with patterned silk accents.

For the main ceremony, Bozoma was the epitome of Ghanaian royalty in a rich hand-woven Kente drape from Goba Kente and Naana Adobea. She styled the piece over a white eyelet-embroidered underskirt and completed her bridal look with a structured Tikua headpiece in place of a veil. Layered gold beaded necklaces, arm cuffs, stacked bangles, leg anklets, green-detailed sandals, and a feathered jewelled fan brought all the traditional glitz to her ensemble. Keely looked equally dapper beside her in a toga-style Kente drape with rich geometric patterns, accessorised with a gold crown headband, statement rings, and matching gold neckpieces.

Bozoma Saint John holding a gold feathery jewelled fan in hand-woven Kente cloth and stacked Akan gold jewellery.

Bozoma Saint John showcasing her ceremonial accessories, including a custom jewelled fan trimmed with feathers and traditional Akan gold jewellery.

For the evening reception, the lovebirds stepped out in chic, contemporary takes on West African fashion. Bozoma served pure glamour in a custom halter-neck Kente gown by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah, complete with a corseted silhouette, high front slit, and a sweeping train. She paired the look with a matching Kente headpiece, a fine gold chain, and custom Christian Louboutin heels crafted directly from her outfit’s Kente fabric. Keely complemented her seamlessly in a bespoke brown cultural suit featuring a mandarin collar and Kente accents along the cuffs, pocket flaps, and trouser seams.

Keely Watson kissing the hand of Bozoma Saint John, who wears a corseted halter-neck Kente gown by Mimmy Yeboah.

Keely Watson kisses Bozoma Saint John’s hand as she steps out in a custom halter-neck Kente reception gown by Mimmy Yeboah.

Beyond his sleek reception look, Keely made sure to leave a lasting mark with his choice of bridal jewellery. Bozoma had envisioned a non-traditional eternity band for their Ghanaian ceremony—distinct from the ring planned for their upcoming Beverly Hills nuptials—and Keely went the extra mile to bring it to life.

He flew all the way to Mumbai to hand-craft the unique ring, selecting raw gemstones that matched the exact hues of her Kente and carried deep personal meaning. The finished masterpiece features an oval-cut red ruby, historically known as the king of precious stones to honor her royalty, leadership, prosperity, passion, power, courage, protection, and everlasting affection. A cushion-cut orange sapphire highlights her joy, creativity, vitality, and passion, while a round yellow diamond reflects her joy, optimism, and warmth. He added a princess-cut blue sapphire to symbolise her wisdom, loyalty, truthfulness, and divine favor, and an emerald-cut green emerald—reverenced as the ultimate stone of successful love—to bring in love, wisdom, rebirth, and abundance. Finally, brilliant white diamonds frame the band to represent an unbreakable bond and unstoppable power.

3D CAD design blueprint of Bozoma Saint John’s multi-gemstone Ghanaian wedding ring featuring alternating red ruby, orange sapphire, yellow diamond, blue sapphire, and green emerald cuts.

A look at the bespoke 3D CAD render of Bozoma Saint John’s Ghanaian wedding band, hand-designed by Keely Watson with multi-coloured gemstones mirroring her Kente cloth.

To top off his sweet gesture, Keely even designed a matching custom pendant as part of his dowry presentation to her family.

With their traditional Akan ceremony beautifully wrapped up in Accra, the couple is looking forward to their second celebration in Los Angeles later this year. From the rich cultural rites to a wedding ring that travelled across oceans, Bozoma and Keely’s celebration was truly one for the books.

See more looks:

Bozoma Saint John smiling in a golden satin dressing gown and matching patterned bonnet during bridal preparations in Accra.

Bozoma Saint John preparing for her traditional Akan union in a golden embroidered robe with patterned silk accents.

Bozoma Saint John, her husband Keely Watson, and her daughter Lael Saint John wearing hand-woven Ghanaian Kente cloth and gold royal jewellery for traditional wedding rites in Accra.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson, alongside her daughter Lael, styled in authentic hand-woven Akan Kente drapes and gold adornments for their traditional Ghanaian union in Accra.

Bozoma Saint John wearing traditional Akan gold beaded necklaces, arm cuffs, Tikua headpiece, and hand-woven Kente drape.

Bozoma Saint John wearing layered gold beaded chest pieces, traditional wrist bangles, and an ornate Tikua headpiece for her Akan wedding.

Bozoma Saint John in full Akan bridal regalia looking at her daughter Lael Saint John, who wears a vibrant blue Kente gown.

Bozoma Saint John shares a sweet moment with her daughter Lael Saint John during her traditional Ghanaian wedding ceremony.

Bozoma Saint John, Keely Watson, and their wedding party posing in matching green and purple Kente outfits in front of the Black Star Monument in Accra.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson posing with their bridal party in front of Accra’s iconic Black Star Gate monument.

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Photo Credit: Focus and Blur/Instagram

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