Kente, Gold & Couple Style! See Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Ghana Wedding Looks

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Akan wedding in Accra came with Kente, family traditions, famous guests and a wedding ring that required a trip all the way to Mumbai!

While the sweethearts celebrated their union with a breathtaking traditional Ghanaian ceremony surrounded by nearly 1,000 guests, Keely had another surprise up his sleeve for his bride: a custom, one-of-one eternity band with each gemstone hand-picked to mirror her personality and the vibrant colours of her Kente cloth.

The traditional nuptials, held at the private residence of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo–Addo, brought together family, friends, and a star-studded lineup of guests. Bozoma’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton were in attendance, alongside music royalty Tiwa Savage, Efya, KiDi, and Gyakie.

Before the festivities got into full swing, the couple took guests through the meaningful customs that made their big day so special. Opening up about the distinction between a Western wedding and an Akan ceremony, Bozoma shared how Akan marriage traditions focus on uniting two families—adding with a smile that her favourite part of the tradition is the bride being celebrated as the ultimate prize. Keely, on the other hand, had to fulfil the extensive customary dowry list presented by Bozoma’s family, which featured fine spirits, premium textiles, cash envelopes, and of course, stunning jewellery.

For the main ceremony, Bozoma was the epitome of Ghanaian royalty in a rich hand-woven Kente drape from Goba Kente and Naana Adobea. She styled the piece over a white eyelet-embroidered underskirt and completed her bridal look with a structured Tikua headpiece in place of a veil. Layered gold beaded necklaces, arm cuffs, stacked bangles, leg anklets, green-detailed sandals, and a feathered jewelled fan brought all the traditional glitz to her ensemble. Keely looked equally dapper beside her in a toga-style Kente drape with rich geometric patterns, accessorised with a gold crown headband, statement rings, and matching gold neckpieces.

For the evening reception, the lovebirds stepped out in chic, contemporary takes on West African fashion. Bozoma served pure glamour in a custom halter-neck Kente gown by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah, complete with a corseted silhouette, high front slit, and a sweeping train. She paired the look with a matching Kente headpiece, a fine gold chain, and custom Christian Louboutin heels crafted directly from her outfit’s Kente fabric. Keely complemented her seamlessly in a bespoke brown cultural suit featuring a mandarin collar and Kente accents along the cuffs, pocket flaps, and trouser seams.

Beyond his sleek reception look, Keely made sure to leave a lasting mark with his choice of bridal jewellery. Bozoma had envisioned a non-traditional eternity band for their Ghanaian ceremony—distinct from the ring planned for their upcoming Beverly Hills nuptials—and Keely went the extra mile to bring it to life.

He flew all the way to Mumbai to hand-craft the unique ring, selecting raw gemstones that matched the exact hues of her Kente and carried deep personal meaning. The finished masterpiece features an oval-cut red ruby, historically known as the king of precious stones to honor her royalty, leadership, prosperity, passion, power, courage, protection, and everlasting affection. A cushion-cut orange sapphire highlights her joy, creativity, vitality, and passion, while a round yellow diamond reflects her joy, optimism, and warmth. He added a princess-cut blue sapphire to symbolise her wisdom, loyalty, truthfulness, and divine favor, and an emerald-cut green emerald—reverenced as the ultimate stone of successful love—to bring in love, wisdom, rebirth, and abundance. Finally, brilliant white diamonds frame the band to represent an unbreakable bond and unstoppable power.

To top off his sweet gesture, Keely even designed a matching custom pendant as part of his dowry presentation to her family.

With their traditional Akan ceremony beautifully wrapped up in Accra, the couple is looking forward to their second celebration in Los Angeles later this year. From the rich cultural rites to a wedding ring that travelled across oceans, Bozoma and Keely’s celebration was truly one for the books.

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Photo Credit: Focus and Blur/Instagram