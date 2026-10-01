Kizz Daniel’s “Owo Oluwa” Video Is a Tribute to Faith, Grace & His Late Parents

Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel has officially released the moving music video for his latest track, “Owo Oluwa” (translating from Yoruba as “The Hand of God”), featuring Young Jonn, producer Krizbeatz, and the Wave Choir.

Dedicated to the memory of Kizz Daniel’s late parents, the track marks an Afro-gospel-infused pivot for the singer, shifting away from party records to focus on unyielding faith, divine guidance, and inner peace. Throughout the song, Kizz Daniel sings about walking gently in life (“ṣe jẹjẹ”) and leaning entirely on spiritual grace rather than earthly anxieties. Krizbeatz blends a rhythmic Afrobeat bounce with a house music arrangement, elevated by Young Jonn’s vocal contributions and the backing harmonies of the Wave Choir.

Co-directed by Perliks Definition and popular philanthropist Asherkine, the visual storytelling moves between studio performances and real-world community impact. The video opens on an elevated circular green stage where Kizz Daniel performs in a sharp, oversized black blazer, backed by the Wave Choir in black-and-white robes under draped fabric.

The narrative then transitions into local Nigerian streets, where Asherkine brings the track’s message of divine favour to life through acts of philanthropy. From surprising an aspiring fashion designer with a brand-new sewing machine to gifting a commercial driver a new motorised tricycle, the video captures unfiltered joy, tears of relief, and celebratory street dances. Intercut with warm interactions featuring Young Jonn and elders, the video stands out as an inspiring, deeply human tribute to grace, perseverance, and everyday blessings.

Watch the video below