Watch Ayra Starr Perform “Heaven Baby” Live at All Points East With ZAYN on Screen

If Heaven Baby has had you hooked on repeat since it landed, wait till you watch how Ayra Starr made it even sweeter live on stage!

Taking over Victoria Park in London for the All Points East 2026 festival, the Nigerian singer brought her latest track to life in front of a massive crowd. Tapped as one of the standout performers of the day, Ayra gave fans a festival moment to remember.

The song itself is a standout track off her third studio album, Starrgirl, which officially hit streaming platforms on 14 August 2026. Heaven Baby brings together Ayra Starr and global pop sensation ZAYN for a smooth, romantic cross-genre collaboration that explores devotion, deep affection, and high-level romance.

During the London festival, Ayra delivered her vocals live while ZAYN’s pre-recorded feature video played across a large display screen right behind her. The backdrop showed the former One Direction star performing his verse directly into the camera, making the duet feel fully present in the park despite the physical distance.

Ayra stepped out in a futuristic two-piece set featuring structured metallic silver paneling with rich purple accents that perfectly align with the signature purple visual theme of the Starrgirl album era. The look paired a white bralette under silver-and-purple sculpted plates connected to a bold high-neck choker collar, alongside a matching striped mini skirt and knee-high metallic boots. Finishing the style, her hair was pulled back into an ultra-long high ponytail falling past her waist, complemented by glossy bronzed glam.

Watch below